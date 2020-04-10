Chinese mainland condemns DPP’s “malicious” verbal attacks on WHO

A Chinese mainland spokesperson Thursday strongly condemned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for its “malicious” verbal attacks on the World Health Organization (WHO) and its director-general.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, also slammed the DPP for conniving in the wanton spread of racist remarks by the internet mob from its camp.

Zhu said the DPP took whatever means to “bank on the epidemic to seek independence.”

The spokesperson urged the DPP to immediately stop political manipulation.

“The DPP’s attempt to take the opportunity of the epidemic to undermine the one-China principle and seek entry into the WHO is doomed to fail,” she added.