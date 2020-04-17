Chinese medical experts arrive in Saudi Arabia to help fight COVID-19

A team of Chinese medical experts arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Wednesday to assist the kingdom in combating COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.

The team comprises eight medical experts who specialize in various areas including virus testing, infectious disease, respiratory disease, intensive care, and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Based on a work plan agreed by the two sides, the Chinese experts will share their experience with and offer trainings for Saudi medical staff on the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

They will also provide necessary medical supplies, TCM consultation and epidemic prevention trainings for the Chinese expats in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Chinese medical team brought the medical supplies donated by China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, including masks, protective suits, nucleic acid testing kits and infrared thermometers.

Speaking upon the experts’ arrival in Riyadh, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing noted that, since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Saudi Arabia have become a model of state-to-state relations and international cooperation in fighting the disease.

China thanks Saudi Arabia for providing its help and support after the outbreak of the coronavirus in China early this year, and pays close attention to the raging pandemic in the kingdom, the Chinese envoy said.

He added that China speaks highly of the effective measures taken by the Saudi government to curb the virus’ spread and safeguard public health.

“We believe that with the joint efforts of China and Saudi Arabia and the international community, we will surely overcome the crisis,” Chen said.