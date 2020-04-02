Chinese medical supplies arrive in Cyprus as coronavirus infections rise

Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Huang Xingyuan announced on Tuesday the arrival of the first batch of China-donated medical supplies to Cyprus, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

“Happy to announce that the 1st batch of China-donated medical supplies has reached Cyprus, including 5,000 KN95 masks, 5,000 medical masks and 1,320 protective uniforms,” Huang told Xinhua, adding that the second batch is ready in China to be picked up by a Cyprus chartered flight.

The lack of protective gear was a major cause that many doctors and nurses got infected by COVID-19, especially in the hospital of Paphos in western Cyprus.

The Health Ministry announced one more coronavirus death and 32 new infections on Tuesday, raising the death toll to nine and cases of COVID-19 to 262.

The total included nine cases in the British Sovereign Base Areas, an official said.

Adding one death and 70 cases in the Turkish controlled part of Cyprus, the total for the eastern Mediterranean island climbed to 10 deaths and 332 infections.

Marios Loizou, scientific director of the Nicosia directorate of the State Health Services Organization, said that a woman with COVID-19 gave birth to a boy via cesarean section at a children’s hospital in Nicosia.

He said the mother and boy are doing well, adding that the baby will be also tested for the virus.

In announcing the new figures, Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and member of the government’s advisory body on the pandemic, said Tuesday’s large figures were expected and came not as a surprise.

This was the reason that the scientific team advised the Health Ministry to introduce stricter measures.

“We expect a change for the better in the number of new infections from now on, provided that people abide by the new regulations,” Kostrikis said.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 data were announced as new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus came into effect, including an unprecedented peace time night curfew and a ban on visits to the homes of relatives and friends.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades posted on social media a message in response to criticism on the new restrictions imposed on people.

He said he preferred to face strict criticism for introducing harsh measures rather than being accused later that he failed his duty to take action that would save lives.