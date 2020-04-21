Chinese medical team arrives in Kyrgyzstan to help fight COVID-19

A group of Chinese medical workers arrived at Manas International Airport in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on Monday to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The 10-member team from west China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region includes six medical experts specializing in disease prevention and control, traditional Chinese medicine and respiratory medicine, among others.

Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen, representatives of Kyrgyz government welcomed the medical team in the airport.

Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said that Kyrgyzstan has been waiting for them for a long time. “I think you will help us overcome this disease,” he said, wishing the Chinese experts a success in the fight against the epidemic.

The team will provide assistance and share experiences with Kyrgyz specialists in the fight against coronavirus infection. In addition, they will share best practices and methods in treating patients.

The team also brought medical supplies, which will be donated to Kyrygzstan and local Chinese communities. They will also provide health consultancy to the Chinese communities during their stay in the Central Asia’s Republic.