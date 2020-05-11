Chinese military medical experts share experience of combating COVID-19 with S. African counterparts

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its South African counterpart held a video conference on Friday to share experience of combating COVID-19.

Seven Chinese military medical experts and officers from the Medical Service Directorate of the Logistic Support Department of Central Military Commission, shared their experience on subjects such as Treatment of COVID-19 patients, Analysis of Important Cases, Management and Control of COVID-19 in Hospitals, and COVID-19 Testing Technology and Methods.

They also shared knowledge on the vaccine development, asymptomatic patients examination, anti-COVID-19 medication, the usage and sensitivity of the testing kits, disinfecting materials with experts from South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

All the Chinese experts and officers have just accomplished their anti-COVID19 operations in Wuhan, so they well provided information, experience and suggestion for SANDF’s anti-COVID19 operations.

On behalf of SANDF Chief General Solly Shoke, Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Lindile Yam expressed his appreciation to the Chinese experts for sharing the precious experience.

SANDF Surgeon General Lieutenant General Zola Dabula said that the Chinese solution against COVID-19 was meaningful to the SANDF, adding that the PLA and SANDF should keep close contacts by such kinds of communications.

“The virus respects no borders and nationalities. Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons to overcome the COVID-19 for the international community. China will firmly support South Africa’s effort in fighting COVID-19, and is prepared to help where we can,” said Shang Hong, the Chinese Defence Attache in South Africa.

South Africa and China have forged strong bilateral defense and security ties over past years by implementing mutual visits, personnel training, joint exercises, defense industrial cooperation and so on.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the SANDF and Chinese PLA have had close cooperation on PPE provision, South African citizens repatriation, virus control and treatment measures sharing.