Chinese pensioner, 71, is stabbed by ‘mentally ill’ 17-year-old-girl amid coronavirus fears

A 71-year-old woman has been stabbed in a Chinese supermarket by a 17-year-old girl when the teenager was said to be fighting for a bottle of disinfectant.

The attacker was vying for the sterilising product with a nine-year-old girl, whom she also stabbed, when the pensioner intervened and got wounded, according to online accounts.

The suspect is mentally ill and has been detained, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the county of Baoying in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province.

Footage circulating on social media purports to show the elderly woman crying and falling onto the ground after being assaulted.

The video, which has not been verified by police, appears to capture the victim lying next to a pool of blood as a worker at the supermarket tries to keep her conscious.

Other shoppers are filmed watching the bloody event in horror.

According to independent video outlet Orange Video, the perpetrator had argued with a nine-year-old girl over a bottle of 84 Disinfectant Liquid.

It is claimed that the pensioner was trying to mediate in the dispute, however the teenager slashed her as well as the child after finding a knife on a stall next to her.

The post did not explain whether or not the fight was caused by panic buying in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Baoying police were alerted of the incident at 3:43pm and took control of the attacker at the scene.

Officers said all of the three individuals were locals.

According to a statement released through Baoying police’s social media account, the 17-year-old culprit, surnamed Wang, was shopping when she stabbed the nine-year-old girl, surnamed Zhu, and the 71-year-old woman, also surnamed Wang.

The police did not explain the suspect’s motives or comment on the online allegations about the cause of the argument.

The police said that the suspect’s family members claimed that she had been mentally ill for the past year and often thought that other people would harm her.

Both victims were taken to hospital and in stable condition, the statement added.

The case is being investigated further.