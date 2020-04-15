Chinese specialists aid improve clinical pandemic prevention in Laos: ambassador

Prior to the Chinese anti-epidemic medical specialist team boarded a returning plane back to China on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong told Lao and chinese media that the group, joining their local counterparts, have aided boost the avoidance as well as control of the COVID-19 pandemic in Laos.

Ambassador Jiang claimed at the Wattay International Airport that the Chinese clinical team has actually “assisted the Lao side, according to neighborhood conditions and also situation, in creating a complete collection of anti-COVID-19 remedy, that is resisting the imported cases as well as including the residential spread, which has improved the clinical as well as standardized level of pandemic prevention and control in Laos.”

The Chinese ambassador also thought that under the solid and effective management of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party as well as the Lao federal government, with the joint efforts of all the people, Laos will undoubtedly overcome difficulties, control the epidemic as well as maintain continual and healthy socio-economic advancement.

As an area with a common future, China and Laos will keep assisting each other, cruising via the troubles with the Lao side, regarding proceed to supply full support and also help according to the requirements of Laos, stated Jiang.

Laos found its initial 2 verified COVID-19 situations on March 24, and also only after 5 days, the Chinese anti-epidemic medical specialist group showed up in Vientiane on March 29.

The Chinese clinical group includes professionals in different fields such as infection prevention as well as control, intensive care, upsurges, as well as laboratory testing. They likewise brought together with medical treatment, safety supplies as well as a batch of Chinese and Western medications.

The Lao Health Ministry stated at its everyday interview that the nation has actually spotted 19 verified COVID-19 cases as of Sunday mid-day.