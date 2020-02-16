Chinese student sneaks out of locked-down Wuhan by hitchhiking ‘to catch a plane to the US’

A Chinese student has reportedly sneaked out of coronavirus epicentre Wuhan and hitchhiked more than 570 miles to Shanghai to be able to catch a plane next month to study in the United States.

The young man, named by police as 22-year-old Liu, said he simply strolled onto a motorway, found a lorry and spent a day on the road before reaching the financial hub on the country’s eastern coast.

He did not revealed how he passed the many checkpoints of Wuhan, which went into a lockdown late last month.

The man, from the Qiaokou District of Wuhan, left his hometown on February 8 – two and a half weeks after Wuhan was isolated in a bid to contain the disease.

After travelling some 930 kilometres (576 miles), he arrived in Shanghai on February 9 and stayed in a rented apartment in Jing’an District, according to BJ News.

He was spotted and questioned by health workers after his neighbours reported on his secret arrival to the community’s management.

A video released by BJ News shows the man who was wearing a face mask being queried by officers in hazmat suits outside his temporary flat.

‘I found a cargo vehicle on a highway in Wuhan,’ the man explained how he had left Wuhan to the officers.

He said that he did not know the number plate of the truck, which means it would be nearly impossible to track those who had shared the vehicle with him.

The man was set to study for a master’s degree in America from March, reported Beijing News citing an insider.

He left Wuhan because he feared that flights in and out of the city would still be suspended next month.

A spokesperson of the local residential committee told the reporter that the man was healthy and in self-quarantine.

Shanghai police have launched an investigation after noticing the report.

Officers said Liu hailed a passing truck near an exit of an expressway in Wuhan on Saturday evening.

The student asked the driver to take him to Shanghai so he could fly abroad to study in March.

And 30-year-old driver, who was on his way back to Shanghai after transporting goods to Wuhan, agreed to take the passenger ‘out of sympathy’, according to a police statement on social media.

Both Liu and the driver were in self-quarantine, police said.

The police did not explain how Li managed to walk past the checkpoints on Wuhan highways without being stopped.

Major airlines from around the world have suspended their flights to and from China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

American Airlines won’t operate any flights to mainland China until March 27; Delta has called off all China-related routes until April 30; while United’s flights are halted until March 28.

It remains unclear which university the man will attend or which airline he plans to fly with.

The coronavirus epidemic has so far claimed more than 1,018 lives and infected more than 43,130 people in 28 countries and territories around the world – but nearly 99 per cent of infections have been in China.

A total of 103 people died in a single day in China’s Hubei province on Monday – the highest toll recorded in any one 24-hour period since the outbreak began in December.

It comes the same day as WHO experts and scientists have finally arrived in China to help officials there contain and study the outbreak which has now struck at least 42,729 people worldwide.