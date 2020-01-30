Chinese woman refuses to wear face mask amid coronavirus crisis

An elderly woman was captured refusing to wear a mask on a bus in central China during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Footage shows the woman sat bare-faced on the bus while a police officer points his finger and tries to discipline her for not taking the safety measure in the city of Pingdingshan in Henan Province, China.

The woman, who is wearing a pink hat and puffer coat, appears unphased and continues about her business

She rummages around in her rucksack as the officer continues to rant.

He stands on the higher level of the bus while his crew loiter behind.

Seconds later, an officer, who is wearing a high-visibility jacket, leans across and offers her a mask.

But she continues to holds her ground and avoids giving any of the officers eye contact, in the clip from January 27.

Appearing to grow increasingly wound up, the officer steps on to the higher level and pokes the mask in her face.

She finally looks up and gives a simple shake of the head.

According to the officers, the woman neither accepted to put a face mask on nor left the bus until other passengers started to get off the vehicle.

It comes as the deadly disease has killed more than 130 people and infected more than 6,000, as of the morning of January 29.

Chinese people have been pictured wearing plastic bottles and containers over their heads to protect themselves from coranavirus.

The disease is spread by particles from coughs and sneezes and can take up to 14 days to develop.

Most incidents have occurred in the Hubei province, specifically Wuhan. It is thought to have spread to humans at a market that sold live animals.

Britons hoping to fly home from the Chinese city are expected to sign a waiver allowing the government to keep them in military quarantine for two weeks in case they’re infected.