Chinese woman repeatedly spits at lift buttons to vent her frustration during coronavirus outbreak 

A Chinese woman has been caught on camera repeatedly spitting at push buttons in a lift as coronavirus continues to spread across China and around the world.

The CCTV footage captures the moment the 48-year-old, known by her surname Li, purposely spreads her saliva at a residential complex in Chongqing, a city in south-western China.

Li was venting frustration after quarrelling with others. She has not been infected by the coronavirus, according to police.

The incident took place in the city’s Jiangbei District on Saturday.

Surveillance footage starts by showing Li cleaning her hands with the sanitary tissues provided by the community to their residents to prevent the spread of the virus.

She then looks around for security cameras before spitting on the control board of the lift multiple times.

Other residents are seen entering the lift after the woman spread her saliva around.

Coronavirus can be passed on from person to person via a sneeze or cough, and this strain has been regarded as highly contagious.

The video has since become viral and sparkled discussions on Chinese social media.

Local police soon arrested the woman who is now being held in custody.

When confronted by the police, Li confessed that she wanted to vent her frustration by spitting after having an argument with someone prior to the incident.

In an official statement, the police confirmed that the woman is ‘physically healthy and without any prior contacts with people from Hubei areas’.

The province of Hubei in central China has been the ground zero of the outbreak since the virus first emerged at a seafood market in its capital city, Wuhan.

The deadly disease has now infected a total of 60,381 people worldwide, including 59,822 in China. The number of deaths worldwide has also spiked to 1,370.