Chinese, Zimbabwean presidents exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, exchanged congratulatory messages Saturday on the 40th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, vowing to further cement the partnership between their countries.

Over the past four decades, Xi pointed out, China and Zimbabwe have always adhered to mutual trust and mutual support, and their relationship has withstood the test of time and the vicissitudes of the international situation.

Noting that he and Mnangagwa have reached important consensuses on establishing and developing the China-Zimbabwe comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Xi said he attaches great importance to bilateral ties and stands ready to work with his Zimbabwean counterpart to take the 40th anniversary as an opportunity to push for more progress.

He suggested that the two sides jointly promote the development of the Belt and Road, synergize the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the realization of Zimbabwe’s “Vision 2030,” expand practical cooperation in various fields, and offer each other stronger support on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns.

Under current circumstances, China stands ready to boost cooperation with Zimbabwe to overcome the ongoing challenge of the COVID-19 epidemic, added the Chinese president.

Mnangagwa, for his part, said that the past 40 years have demonstrated that sincerity, solidarity, mutual benefit and mutual trust are the prominent features of the brotherly friendship and high-level relationship between the two countries.

Zimbabwe is steadfast to the one-China policy and keen on Belt and Road cooperation, he said, adding that the Zimbabwean side will continue to resolutely push for deeper development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

In face of the grave challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe is willing to strengthen solidarity and mutual support with China and jointly cope with the effects of the coronavirus disease on bilateral cooperation.