Chris Eubank Jr wants Gennady Golovkin fight four years after rejecting £2m pay day

Chris Eubank Jr is drawing up a list of future opponents he wants to step into the ring with when boxing returns after the Covid-19 pandemic – and Gennady Golovkin is definitely on there

The British middleweight wants a blockbuster showdown with the IBF champion.

Eubank Jr, 30, blew a chance to face the Kazakh KO star in 2016 after he turned down a £2m offer.

But now he wants his chance should Golovkin not face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September.

He said: “He is the No 1 name on my list right now.

“We were supposed to fight and it has always irked me that the fight was stolen from me and given to Kell Brook at the last minute.

“In the back of my mind it has always been there. I’ve always wanted to fight him.

“People put this guy’s name so high. But I know I can beat him.

“I know that I have the tools and the style to take this guy out. My speed, my tenacity? I don’t think he would be able to deal with it.

“This is the main fight.

“Canelo? Everybody would love to fight him but he’s not going anywhere. He will be in the game a lot longer. Golovkin will have a couple more big fights then bow out.

“I’ve been trying to get this fight for years. This is the fight that I want.”

No fighter has ever managed to knock Golovkin to the floor – but Eubank Jr thinks he can rewrite record.

He added: “I don’t like to give predictions but I am the type of fighter who tries to stop his man every time, and that’s why I’m such a fan favourite. People know I do the business.

“With my fight style – speed and volume punching – it would be an amazing fight. Golovkin is a come-forward fighter. It would be fireworks, a fight that the fans would enjoy.

“Because of my style, I would stop him due to the pure amount of punches. Whether it’s a cut or he gets tired, stopping him would definitely be on the cards.”