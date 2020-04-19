Chris Tarrant slams ‘rotter and bandit’ Charles Ingram following Quiz finale

Former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant has hit out Charles Ingram and is still convinced that he managed to cheat his way to the top prize

Chris Tarrant has slammed Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? champ Charles Ingram, branding him a “rotter” 19 years after he managed to bag the top prize.

He has also claimed there is “no question he was guilty,” after the ITV drama Quiz reached its anticipated finale.

Chris, 73, was played by actor Michael Sheen in the recent series which focused on the “coughing scandal” that shook the nation back in 2001.

The veteran broadcaster hosted the famous show which saw Major Charles take home the much desired £1million prize, only to be hit with claims that he had cheated.

It’s believed that Charles’ wife and a fellow contestant coughed when Chris said the correct answer.

Speaking on Radio X’s The Chris Moyles Show, Tarrant said: “It was actually very well done but it is a drama, it’s not factual.

“So most of those conversations were made up because that’s what playwrights do.

“I mean the bottom line is he’s a rotter and a cad and a bandit and he was guilty. No question in my mind at all that he was guilty!”

When quizzed about the infamous night, Chris claims that he “saw nothing” adding “the studio that night was like a madhouse.”

“People were screaming and gasping just because he was so, you know he’s a serving British Army Major who’s on, I don’t know £30k a year, rented accommodation or whatever, and he’s going ‘Oh yes £500,000, let’s risk it, let’s play’ and all this and you think ‘Why would you do that?'”

He added: “He was so hard to follow! He was going ‘Er, Berlin, Berlin, Berlin, I think it’s Berlin. Ah, no it’s not, it’s Paris’ and I’m going ‘Hang on, so this is your final answer, Paris?’

“So I am so focused on this guy thinking you know ‘what is your final answer and how far are you going and are you really risking that amount of money?'”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was broadcast in 132 countries across the globe, raking in audiences of 13-14 million viewers per episode.

Voicing his opinion, Chris said: “Of course we thought he was guilty, no question! And nothing has changed my mind, to be honest. It was very well done though!”