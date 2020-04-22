Christophe dead: French singer dies aged 74 after emphysema battle

CHRISTOPHE, the iconic French singer, has died at the age of 74 from respiratory illness emphysema, his family has confirmed.

French singer Christophe, who was best known for his songs Aline and Les Mots Bleus, has died at the age of 74 after battling emphysema. The singer’s wife and daughter confirmed the news of his passing in a statement today.

The singer’s wife Veronique Bevilacqua and daughter Lucie Bevilacqua confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to Agence France-Presse, according to Metro.co.uk. They said: “‘Christophe left. Despite the unfailing dedication of the medical teams, his forces abandoned him. “Today, the words are falling apart … and all the long speeches are indeed futile.” According to French newspaper Le Parisien, the singer had tested positive for coronavirus when he was taken into hospital.

However, it is yet to be confirmed by Christophe’s agent. Express.co.uk have contacted a representative on behalf of Christophe for a comment. The singer was brought into a Parisian hospital on March 26, and then later relocated to Brest in Brittany. According to Metro, the songwriter was brought into intensive care and “intubated under deep sedation”.

Christophe, who was brought up in the outskirts of Paris, became famous in the 1960s after his first hit Aline was released. The singer, who sang another of his tracks Oh! Mon Amour in French and Italian, married Veronique in 1971. The songwriter took a break from the industry and returned in 1971 where he launched his Disques Motors record label with jazz and electronic music producer Francis Drefus, and became the producer of Christophe records. Francis was the founder of Disques Motors and passed away at the age of 70 in 2010.

Christophe, who was father to his two children, Lucie and Romain, released his final album Les Vestiges du Chaos in 2016. Soon after the news of Christophe’s passing was announced, journalist and president of the Cannes Film Festival Pierre Lescure, 74, one of the singer’s closest friends, wrote a tribute to Christophe on Twitter. He wrote to his 45,000 followers: “Christophe is gone. He died in the early evening at Brest hospital. “Lucie, his daughter was near him. We think of him, her, his close friends,” the TV executive continued.