Chuck Schumer shushes Kamala Harris and Sherrod Brown during a Trump impeachment press conference

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on camera shushing laughing California senator Kamala Harris as she shared a joke with a colleague during a press conference Friday.

The incident occurred during a press conference the Democratic senators held after Republicans blocked witnesses from testifying during President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Video and still photos of the moment shows Schumer standing at the podium, with Harris and Sen. Sherrod Brown to his left and Sen. Patty Murray to his right.

As an off-camera reporter begins to ask a question, Harris can be seen smiling and reaching up at Brown’s face, prompting Schumer to whip around and make a ‘cut it out’ gesture at them both.

A chastened Harris reacts by making a face and crossing her arms, subtly elbowing Brown as she does so. Both she and Brown then adopt serious expressions as they face forward towards the audience.

Eagle-eyed social media users caught the senators’ quick interactions and tweeted them out.

‘Remember: Democrats said that #impeachment was ‘sad’ and ‘somber.’ Did Senator Harris not get the memo?’ the House Oversight Committee Republicans Twitter account wrote.

GOP Rapid Response director Steve Guest tweeted a similar message, adding that ‘Chuck Schumer is not having it when Kamala Harris and Sherrod Brown mess around during his impeachment press conference.’

‘This is just disrespectful. I don’t care who you are or what party you belong to,’ another tweeter wrote of the fact that Harris and Brown were laughing while standing behind Schumer on stage.

‘First Nadler grabs the mike and Schumer is playing the role of schoolmarm Nancy Pelosi scolding the students when they’re not acting appropriately somber and serious,’ a Twitter user wrote.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen reprimanding representatives who clapped when the first article of impeachment was passed at the House in December 2019 by making a face and pointing at them to keep quiet.

After four hours of debate, senators voted Friday evening, 51 to 49, against calling witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Only two Republicans – Mitt Romney and Susan Collins – crossed the aisle and voted with Democrats in favor of hearing from witnesses.