City in Oklahoma overturns face mask order after store staff were threatened

18 SHARES Share Tweet

A northern Oklahoma town rescinded an order requiring residents to wear face masks just three hours after it was passed because employees of several stores reportedly received violent threats – including one angry customer who threatened to use a gun.

The town of Stillwater, which lies about 65 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, began to reopen businesses on Friday that had been shuttered due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The reopenings were part of a phased plan to jump-start economic activity announced by Governor Kevin Stitt.

The local government mandated that employees and customers entering stores and restaurants wear face masks.

But within three hours, several businesses reported that their employees were being threatened with violence by those who refused to wear the face masks.

‘The City of Stillwater has attempted to keep people safe by the simple requirement to wear a face covering to protect others,’ city manager Norman McNickle said in a statement.

‘It is unfortunate and distressing that those who refuse and threaten violence are so self-absorbed as to not follow what is a simple show of respect and kindness to others.’

McNickle told KFOR-TV that those who objected to wearing face masks claimed that the requirement was unconstitutional.

Last week, a federal judge in Oklahoma dismissed a lawsuit filed by a resident of the town of Guthrie who claimed that a requirement to wear a face mask in public was illegal.

Officials in Guthrie relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown rules, but did keep in place the face mask requirement as well as a ban on certain gatherings of more than 10 people, KOCO-TV reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Oklahoma health officials recommend wearing face coverings to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, Oklahoma authorities reported that Stillwater had 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

More than 4,000 residents have been infected statewide and 238 have died, according to the latest figures.

Last month, Oklahoma State Capitol saw lines of cars and protesters demonstrating against businesses being forced to close during the pandemic.

Will Joyce, the mayor of Stillwater, angrily blasted those making threats, tweeting: ‘Shame on you.’

‘As I’ve noted before, I am still concerned that we’re not truly on the downhill side of this crisis,’ Joyce wrote on Twitter.

‘But Stillwater is not an island, and we are moving forward in coordination with the state and the larger community around us.’

Joyce wrote that ‘we had a bit of false start today on face coverings.’

He tweete: ‘Masks are an easy and effective way to slow the spread and keep our recovery on track.

‘It’s a tricky issue, not because a mask rule is unconstitutional (it’s clearly not), but because it’s so difficult to enforce.

‘Rather than make a blanket rule for everyone, we decided to require businesses to tell their patrons to wear them while on the premises, which seemed like the middle ground of dozens of different versions from around the country.

‘It wasn’t the right approach for Stillwater.

‘I knew there would be some objections, but I did not expect physical confrontations with employees and threatening phone calls to city hall.

‘I hate that our businesses and their employees had to deal with abuse today, and I apologize for putting them in that position.

‘I am not the kind of person who backs down from bullies, but I also will not send someone else to fight the battle for me.

‘I issued a revised order this afternoon to correct this problem, and we will continue to reevaluate our approach to face coverings.’

The mayor tweeted: ‘Masks are currently required for employees in most public-facing businesses, and strongly recommended for everyone whenever you are around other people.

‘We should all get used to the idea of wearing a face covering to protect one another.’

Stillwater isn’t the only place to reverse their decision on face masks. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Sunday that he backed down from his mandate that all state residents who walk into retail stores wear face masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus because it was a ‘bridge too far.’

‘People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do,’ DeWine told ABC News’ This Week on Sunday.

DeWine, who was one of the first governors to order his state to shut down due to the ongoing pandemic, has been under pressure from protesters to restart economic activity in the Buckeye State.

On Tuesday, he rescinded a statewide order requiring customers wear masks at all retail locations.

DeWine acknowledged on Twitter that some found the face-mask directive ‘offensive.’

He said that while the state will not make face masks mandatory, wearing them is still strongly encouraged.

‘Face masks are very important and our business group came back and said every employee, for example, should wear a face mask,’ the governor said.

‘So we’re continuing that, whether it’s retail or wholesale, whatever it is, manufacturing, every employee’s going to have the face mask.’

The governor on Sunday said that supporters of the Republican Party were more likely to support restarting the economy while Democrats were concerned with the spread of the virus.

‘I think generally Republicans are less inclined to have the government tell them what to do,’ DeWine said.

‘And that’s generally how I am. I’m a conservative Republican.

‘I think we’re better off not having the government tell us what to do.’

Dozens of protesters of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders returned to the Statehouse in Columbus on Friday, pounding on windows and shouting.

‘Reopen all Ohio businesses now’ read one protester’s sign. State troopers in riot gear stood by.

The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has reached 1,038, state health officials said. The Ohio health department posted figures Sunday indicating 957 confirmed deaths and another 81 probable deaths associated with the virus.

The department noted more than 19,000 confirmed cases of the virus and a probable total of more than 19,900.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

“We have to listen to the epidemiologist and health experts and displays like the one we saw at our capitol is not representative of who we are.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to protesters descending on her state’s capitol, including some who were armed #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/nz7kV3mHQU

DeWine announced that the state would gradually begin to reactivate the economy though critics warn that encouraging people to leave quarantine too fast could once again lead to another massive outbreak.

‘I told Ohioans Friday, I said we can do two things at once,’ DeWine told ABC News.

When asked what would happen in the event of another major outbreak in his state, DeWine said: ‘We’ll have to take action.’

‘We got to bring the economy back, but we also have to continue to protect people,’ the governor said.

On Friday, DeWine extended the state shutdown until May 29, dubbed the ‘Stay Safe Ohio Order.’

‘We can stay safe, we can protect each other, we can protect our most vulnerable, and at the same time get people back to work,’ the Republican governor said.

Consistent with DeWine’s earlier announcements, health care offices were allowed to reopen on Friday, followed by construction companies, distributors, manufacturers and offices on Monday.

Bars and movie theaters remain closed, along with in-person dining at restaurants.

Sporting events and concerts are still prohibited.

Multiple working groups are being formed to come up with the best and safest way to restart activities, including hair care, dining out, going to the gym, visiting libraries and participating in sporting events, DeWine said.

Anti-lockdown protests in Ohio and Michigan have generated headlines in recent days after several demonstrators were seen waving racist and anti-Semitic placards.

A large number of demonstrators were also seen not wearing any face coverings.

In Michigan, several demonstrators armed with automatic rifles were seen gathering just outside the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said it was ‘devastatingly worrisome’ to see protesters in Michigan and elsewhere not wear masks or practice social distancing as they demonstrate against stay-at-home orders.

Birx was responding to the hundreds of protesters who crowded the Michigan statehouse last week to push for a reopening of businesses.

She told Fox News Sunday that people ‘will feel guilty for the rest of our lives’ if they pick up the virus because they didn’t take precautions and then unwittingly spread it to family members who are especially vulnerable to severe illness due to preexisting conditions or older age.

Protests took place in several states over the weekend amid growing frustration over the economic impact from stay at home orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

Birx says: ‘We need to protect each other at the same time we’re voicing our discontent.’

Michigan’s governor says gun-carrying protesters who demonstrated inside her state’s Capitol ‘depicted some of the worst racism’ and ‘awful parts’ of US history.

Whitmer, a Democrat, told CNN that the protests featured ‘Confederate flags, and nooses,’ as well as swastikas.

Members of the Michigan Liberty Militia protested the state’s stay-at-home orders this week, some with weapons and tactical gear and their faces partially covered.

They went inside the Capitol, where being armed is allowed, then demanded access to the House floor, which is prohibited.

Some went to the Senate gallery, where a senator said armed men shouted at her.

Michigan’s Republican-controlled Legislature has questioned Whitmer’s authority to extend stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the governor used an executive order to extend a state of emergency declaration and has directed most businesses statewide to remain closed.

Mentioned as a possible running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Whitmer said Sunday, ‘This isn’t something we just negotiate ourselves out of and it’s a political matter.’

‘This is a public health crisis,’ she said.

As of Monday, Michigan had reported 43,754 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases and 4,049 deaths due to complications from the disease.