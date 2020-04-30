City of Portland to pay $400,000 compensation to family of teen girl killed in 2016 hit-and-run

The city of Portland is set to pay a $395,00 settlement to the family of a 15-year-old girl killed in a 2016 hit-and-run by a Saudi driver who later skipped bail and fled the US on a private jet with the help of his native government.

Fallon Smart was just weeks away from her 16th birthday when she was struck and killed by a speeding gold Lexus as she crossed Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard on August 16, 2016.

Identified by witnesses to be Saudi student Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, the driver illegally swerved around stopped traffic before hitting the teenage girl and fleeing the scene at speed.

Noorah, who was driving with a suspended licence, was later arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. But two weeks before he was set to stand trial, the Saudi consulate posted his $100,000 bond and Noorah returned to the Gulf state in a private jet.

Hoping to secure some justice of their daughter, Smart’s parents filed a $15.7 million wrongful death lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court in 2018, naming several parties including Noorah and the city of Portland as respondents.

Through the Bureau of Transportation, Portland was accused of negligence for not making the intersection where Smart was killed safer for pedestrians.

According to Oregon Live, the intersection didn’t have a marked crosswalk at the time of Smart’s death, despite city officials having recorded 420 other crashes along the one-mile stretch of Hawthrone Boulevard between 2005 and 2014, seriously injuring nine and killing one.

The city has since added a marked crosswalk, installed a center median and a pedestrian crossing sign at the intersection, lowered the speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph and made a number of other safety improvements, officials said.

The settlement is being offered to the Smart family because the City of Portland fears it could be liable for damages if the family’s lawsuit progresses to court, a memo from city senior claims analyst Becky Chiao says.

‘In order to avoid the risk of an adverse jury award, we feel it is prudent to compromise the lawsuit at this time,’ the memo observed by Oregon Live said.

Noorah, a former student at Portland Community College, was 20-years-old when witnesses allegedly saw him swerve his gold Lexus around traffic at 50mph, before running down Smart in the street.

The student was later arrested but Smart tragically died at the scene.

A month after the crash Noorah had his $100,000 bond posted for him by the Saudi Arabian government.

Then on June 10, 2017 – two weeks before he was due to stand trial for first-degree manslaughter – Noorah was picked up from college in a black GMC Yukon XL, before vanishing.

It would later be revealed Noorah driven two miles away from campus to a sand-and-gravel yard, where he cut off a tracking device on his ankle before boarding a chartered private back to Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. Marshals suspected the Saudi native’s escape was orchestrated by his home country’s government, though the KSA has vehemently denied any involvement.

No flights through the US or Canada showed up with his name leading investigators to believe Saudi Arabia gave him a passport under a different name to cross a border.

After Noorah’s vanishing act, dozens of similar cases of student Saudi nationals fleeing the country to evade prosecution after posting bail were unearthed – suggesting the practice has been going on for decades.

Oregon passed a bill in October last year called the Saudi Fugitives Declassification Act, which requires the FBI to reveal what it knows of the cases that range from sexual assault to rape.

The information surrendered revealed the Saudi government ‘almost certainly’ helped its citizens escape prosecution for serious crimes they were charged with in the US, and American officials looked the other way for years.

Details on how the Saudis were getting their nationals out of the US were not included in the report. The scope and frequency of how often Saudi citizens were escaping justice also was not released.

However, it is the first time a federal law enforcement agency acknowledged the secret practice, which isn’t so uncommon with wealthy nations seeking to quash alleged misdeeds by its nationals abroad.

While allies, the US and Saudi Arabia do not have an extradition treaty, making it difficult and unlikely that a Saudi national charged with a crime in the US would be released without diplomatic or political pressure.