Claudia Winkleman: ‘Can’t really see’ Strictly host addresses change amid family lockdown

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN – a host on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly – has made a surprising admission as the presenter admitted she “can’t really see”. It comes as the BBC favourite discussed her home life following the Government’s rule to stay home during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, 48, joined Reverend Richard Coles and Aasmah Mir on BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live last week. The BBC star opened up about her struggles as she confessed to “hiding from her kids” while in lockdown.

Claudia spoke candidly on the broadcast from home as she discussed her signature look as the Strictly host admitted she has had issues being able to see properly. “With my orange look – I like to be bright orange, bright white mouth, lots of eye make-up,” she told listeners. “If you haven’t used a whole eyeliner, go back and do it again.” Claudia continued: “Nothing’s subtle. Just coal eyeliner. And that’s because I’ve got really bad eyesight.

“I can’t really see. I’m just looking for a vague idea.” BBC host Richard suggested Claudia’s eyesight issues may be down to her signature fringe. He quizzed: “Have you ever thought that your eyesight may be fine? It could just be the three metres of thick luxurious fringe that you have to peer through in order to engage with the world.” The Strictly star replied: “It could be that. I don’t know if the [fringe] is actually helping.”

Claudia was later quizzed on working from home and how she handles it with her three children also being indoors. The small-screen star said: “Well, I have a selection of offspring. Very different ages so I have to hide from them. “I mean it’s a miracle that no one has come in now.” Claudia continued: “I was doing a chat yesterday and my 18-year-old came in and said, ‘I’m not being funny, mum, but where have you put the butter?’ and I’m like, ‘Dude!’

“So I have to hide away. I’m sort of in this small room with books with the door closed.” She added: “But otherwise they’ll always pop in. I can’t do [interviews] from the kitchen because someone is always in there trying to do a puzzle. “Or the eight-year-old is asking me who would win in a fight, dinosaur or lion. Again, I love you but I just don’t have the answers.” Claudia is a mum-of-three to son Jake, 11, daughter Matilda, 13, and eight-year-old Arthur.