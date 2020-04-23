Clever 12-year-old builds amazing marble maze throughout her house

Schools might be closed but that didn’t stop these four siblings spending days on a school project to build an incredible contraption throughout their entire home that delivered cookies to them upstairs.

Danica Francom, 37, a stay at home mother from Farr West, Utah, was happy to help her eldest daughter, Belle, 12, put together the impressive set-up – known as a Rube Goldberg Machine – as part of a school assignment.

The contraption, which was created using an array of household objects and toys, took a staggering three days to plan, and saw Belle calling on her whole family to pitch in and help.

Luckily, Belle’s siblings, Aliyah, 10, Ruby, eight, and Conley, four, were more than happy to help her plan out her marble run, before spending an entire day putting it together.

But even then, the project was not completed.

After several test runs, it took Belle and her family another day to tweak any problems and to get it fully functioning – and for the hard-working creators to end up with their cookies at the end.

A Rube Goldberg Machine, which was named for cartoonist Rube Goldberg, is a contraption that is intentionally designed to perform a simple task in an overly complicated way.

The machines usually include a series of triggers that set off each part of the contraption until the final goal is achieved.

And Belle certainly succeeded in making hers as complicated as possible, revealing in a video about her machine that she managed to set the machine up throughout much of her family home.

Once Belle set the ball off from the top of the track, the ball followed a narrow track downstairs, went through a tunnel and knocked down dominoes before landing on a pendulum which swung to send a bag of cookies back upstairs to Belle.

‘The requirement was to make an overly complicated machine that did something at the end,’ Belle’s mom Danica said of the contraption.

‘We brainstormed ideas for three days before we started to build it.

‘It took one day to build and then another day to make it work.

‘The task our track completed was to bring cookies upstairs without going downstairs.’