Clint Eastwood reveals he still owns his iconic 54-year old poncho

Five decades, 48 films and accolades too numerous to count have passed since Clint Eastwood’s man with no name rode into town in The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.

But the legendary actor and director, now 89-years of age, admits he still owns the iconic poncho worn by the grizzled mercenary in director Sergio Leone’s 1966 Spaghetti Western masterpiece.

Speaking to Alison Hammond on Monday’s edition of This Morning, he revealed: ‘I still have that, yeah… it’s sitting in a glass case. Never been washed.’

Clint went from struggling B list actor to bankable star after playing the unnamed nomadic cowboy in Italian filmmaker Leone’s sumptuous Dollars trilogy, starting with A Fistful of Dollars in 1964.

For a Few Dollars More arrived the following year, while final offering The Good, The Bad and the Ugly fully cemented Clint’s place on the vanguard of contemporary cinema as Hollywood’s go-to cowboy of choice.

But his association with Westerns began several years previously, on the set of long-running American TV series Rawhide.

The actor played ramrod Rowdy Yates for seven seasons before moving on to Leone’s epic realization of the genre, and he admits his time on the show helped set him on the path to be a director in his own right.

He recalled: ‘Years ago I was doing a series called Rawhide. You have all these scenes on horseback, we’d ride in and pull up there right in front of the camera.

‘When they’d yell ‘Action’ the horses would just go crazy. I asked one of the directors, ‘Why don’t you just not say Action, why don’t you just say Go instead.’ And sure enough they tried it and it worked.’

Psychological thriller Play Misty For Me, released in 1971, would be the first of 38 films directed by Clint to date, and he admits he still has no plans to bow out gracefully.

‘I like doing it, it’s nice to be able to have a paying job,’ he said. ‘I like being in films, I like making films and I started directing films because I thought one day I’m going to look up on screen and say, ‘That’s enough Eastwood, you’d better do something else.’

‘So I thought, ‘If I direct, I can let other people be on screen.’

Alison, who had traveled to Los Angles specifically to interview the star about latest directorial offering Richard Jewell, playfully offered him a cowboy hat – which he wore while answering her questions.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield after her meeting with the star, she admitted he liked the gift so much he kept it on when the cameras stopped rolling.

She said: ‘We went outside, and he’s going outside with the hat and he went to the next interview and they had to ask him to take it off!’