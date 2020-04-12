Closer cooperation needed to ease coronavirus impact on global supply chain: Chinese ambassador to U.S.

There is “an even greater need for closer and more effective global cooperation” as COVID-19 has disrupted the global supply chain, Chinese ambassador Cui Tiankai has said.

“I think this is something our economists really have to look at. But I believe, you see, so far the virus has moved much faster than any shift in the supply chain. You have to recognize this,” Cui said in an interview on April 3 with Ian Bremmer at weekly digital and broadcast show Gzero World, which was aired nationally on Saturday by American Public Television.

“This pandemic proves again this is a global challenge. The virus recognizes no national boundaries, no difference in political system, in culture, in religion whatsoever. It attacks all of us the same way. So there is an even greater need for closer and more effective global cooperation,” said Cui, responding to a question concerning stability of the global supply chain under the threat of the virus.

“The process of globalization was driven by economic efficiency and technology. I don’t think it was just designed by some people,” he said.

Cui said he understands some people’s call for more diversification of supply chain, as when they are faced with a crisis, they could still have supplies.

“And this should be done, but maybe only to some extent, because it’s quite clear you cannot confine everything within national borders,” he said.

“If there is anything wrong with the past process of globalization, I think we have to make it more open, inclusive, with more equitable distribution of benefits for everybody. Take care of the weaker people, the more vulnerable people, the poorer people,” said the ambassador.

“That’s something we have to do to correct the past weakness or deficiency of globalization,” he said. “But still, this pandemic has proved, again, we are so closely connected globally. So when we are faced with such serious global challenges, how can we make ourselves more divided rather than united?”

“We in China are doing our best to restore the supply chain, to resume production,” he said, adding though the country’s economy is faced with a “tremendous challenge” as is the world economy.

“But you see this is a global supply chain. We cannot do everything all by ourselves,” he said.

“So we are making a lot of efforts to get supplies and to sell our products, especially these medical supplies. And we are also working with other countries to make sure the global supply chain will function again,” he said.