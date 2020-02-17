Clumsy medics DROP coronavirus patient while loading her into an ambulance on a stretcher in Romania

Bungling paramedics in hazmat suits dropped a suspected coronavirus patient as they carried her on a stretcher in Romania.

The 32-year-old teacher was being transferred into an ambulance after being quarantined when she returned from a trip to China with flu-like symptoms.

Video footage shows one of the medics lose his footing and fall on the floor with his legs in the air, sending the stretcher crashing to the ground.

They quickly scramble to lift her up again and successfully get her into the back of the ambulance on the second attempt.

Red-faced officials insisted the unnamed woman was not injured in the incident.

It was also later confirmed that her flu-like symptoms were actually caused by flu, and not the coronavirus.

The woman had returned to Romania after teaching English in the city of Kunming, in Southern China’s Yunnan Province, on February 1, flying back via Hong Kong and London.

She started feeling ill after she arrived home in Suceava, in north-eastern Romania’s Suceava County and went to see her doctor.

When she said she’d just been to China, medics decided to isolate her. She was put on a drip and a covered stretcher before being transferred to an isolation unit at the Iasi Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

Silvia Buleac, of the Suceava Public Health Authority, said: ‘On her return in the country, she presented at the hospital with feverish conditions.

‘She was monitored and put under observation.

‘We have contacted family members, we will investigate those who were on the plane with this person.’

Hospital medic Carmen Dorobat said the woman was now in good health.

She said: ‘The patient was brought to us with a fever and a cough. It is not a particularly serious condition, but the case needs our attention.’