CNN anchor Don Lemon lists his two-bedroom Harlem apartment for $1.75M

CNN anchor Don Lemon has put his classy Harlem apartment on the market for a cool $1.75 million to move closer to work, DailyMail.com can disclose.

Lemon, 53, is entrusting his fiancé Tim Malone to sell the luxurious pad, and Malone, 35, has been teasing his social media followers about an upcoming top secret listing over the past few days.

The apartment boasts two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen and ample closet space, which is complete with shelving units.

Malone, a real estate broker with Douglas Elliman, laughed and admitted to DailyMail.com it was an easy decision for Lemon to give him the listing, as he revealed Lemon was giving up the apartment in order to live closer to CNN’s new office in Hudson Yards.

He added: ‘What [Lemon] loved about the apartment is the proximity to major subways, he could get right to Columbus Circle in seven minutes.’

The apartment has an open layout that can easily convert the two bedroom apartment back into a three bed, Malone said. Lemon appears to be currently using the second bedroom as a gym.

One of the apartment’s main selling points is the chef’s kitchen that has sleek cabinetry, stone countertops and is complete with a Wolf kitchen range, a dual fuel oven, Subzero refrigerator and a Miele dishwasher.

Additional features include a Sonos system, new hardwood flooring and large windows filling the spaces with Instagram-worthy views of downtown Manhattan and Harlem.

Looking at the skyline from the 11th floor of his master bedroom, it’s clear to see why Lemon is a fan of the Frederick Douglass Boulevard building, as he’s also previously owned two other units there.

Malone said: ‘The neighborhood has been amazing, there’s fantastic restaurants and shopping, and just a lot of character and culture in the neighborhood.’

He purchased his current 1,417-square-foot unit for just under $1.5 million in 2013, a year before selling his one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in the same building for $710,000.

The Emmy-winner pocketed $969,000 when he sold off his other one bedroom, one bathroom neighboring unit in 2017, according to Curbed.

Lemon also has a Sag Harbor home which he plonked down $3.1 million for in August of 2017.

In April, the CNN Tonight anchor announced his engagement to Malone after the real estate agent popped the question while celebrating his own birthday.

Lemon took to Instagram to share the good news with a heartwarming photograph of the couple’s dogs wearing matching bow tie-shaped tags that read: ‘Daddy will you marry Papa?’

‘He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?’ Lemon wrote, showing off their engagement rings.

Lemon and Malone had been dating since 2016, even sharing an on-screen kiss during a live broadcast of during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast in 2018.

Lemon came out in his book Transparent, published in 2011, where he wrote: ‘I think it would be great if everybody could be out. But it’s such a personal choice.’

The anchor revealed that the pair met in a restaurant in New York City and hit it off right away.

The host told Metrosource magazine in 2018 about how the couple met: ‘He was seeing someone, and I was playing the field. They broke up, and we got together, but we knew each other as friends for a year-and-a-half.’

He added: ‘I’m never sure why people are interested in me. Is it because of me? Is it because of what I do? Is it because they think they’re gonna get some sort of fame, or… I have no idea.

‘So in that sense, dating was a bit difficult. And it’s probably why I was single for so long, ’cause I was just so focused on my career and probably not so trusting of people wanting to get into a relationship with me.’

The couple were spotted vacationing in Florida with their two adorable pups last month.

They shared a kiss as they held their poodles, Boomer and Barkley, in waist-deep water at a beach in Miami.

Malone sported a pair of black New Balance shorts while Lemon wore multi-colored swimming trunks. At one point they both let their dogs paddle in the water as they remained close by.