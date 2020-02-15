Coast Guard seize 20,000 pounds of cocaine worth $338million from drug cartel boats

The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded approximately $338 million worth of confiscated cocaine in San Diego on Monday.

At least eight operations from mid-November to mid-January involving other federal law enforcement agencies disrupted deliveries in the eastern Pacific Ocean totaling 20,000 pounds, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard released dramatic aerial surveillance video showing boats being pursued and boarded at sea.

‘The fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions of these cases by U.S. Attorneys in districts within Florida and Texas,’ the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The shipments smuggled by international cartels was intercepted by the four crews of four cutters. The seized cocaine was offloaded from the cutter Munro at the Naval Base San Diego on Monday morning.

The cutter Thetis, based out of Key West, Florida, was responsible for two cases seizing 6,830 pounds of cocaine.

The Munro, homeported in Alameda, California, intercepted three vessels attempting to introduce 6,680 pounds to the shores of the United States.

The Portsmouth, Virginia-based cutter Tampa participated in intercepting two deliveries containing 4,270 pounds of cocaine. The cutter Resolute, out of St. Petersburg, Florida, confiscated 1,951 pounds in one operation.

The Coast Guard says the campaign against drug cartels involves numerous U.S. agencies as well as the Navy.

‘These interdictions were in support of Campaign Martillo, a regional initiative targeting illicit trafficking that threatens security and prosperity at the national, regional, and international levels.’

The cutter Munro offloaded more than $569 million worth of cocaine and marijuana seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean between May and July.

Three Coast Guard cutters stopped 14 drug smuggling vessels off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, seizing more than 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana.