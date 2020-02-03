Colin Kaepernick spent Super Bowl Sunday serving up meals and donating clothes to the needy

Colin Kaepernick spent Super Bowl Sunday donating clothes to a New York City charity, serving meals to those in need and touring a library for black culture – while his former NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kaepernick’s first stop was at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture located in Harlem.

The quarterback toured the library, which is devoted to the research, preservation, and exhibition of materials focused on African American, African Diaspora, and African experiences, for more than an hour.

He then traveled to Jamaica, Queens, where he was captured in photos and videos shared by the organization, 100 Suits for 100 Men, serving meals at the SCO Family Shelter.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, Kaepernick attended the group’s pop up shop at the shelter.

‘We had food catered by the Door and they received free suits , Shoes , haircuts and a good vibe DURING Super Bowl! This is what real community love looks like,’ the group wrote.

Kaepernick is seen in one video, picking out a suit for an attendee. Photos show him speaking to a large group of New Yorkers and even serving them meals.

The former NFL star posed for several photos with smiling and excited attendees. He was also joined by Carolina Panthers’ Eric Reid.

Meanwhile, his former team, the 49ers, almost won the Lombardi Trophy, but almost doesn’t count.

Instead, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 24, brought his team back from a deficit to defeat the 49ers 31-20 in seven incredible fourth-quarter minutes.

Seven years ago at the Super Bowl, Kaepernick was the quarterback of the 49ers when they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Three years later in 2016, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem before a preseason game and brought the NFL to a point of reckoning.

His action sparked one of the biggest controversies in the NFL’s 100-year history and, in turn, to bring what looks like a premature end to his own career.

Kaepernick explained his low-key decision not to stand in 2016 as a way of underscoring his disdain for social injustice in America, a country where blacks are targeted and arrested by police at alarmingly higher rates than are whites.

The decision drew the support of fellow players, dozens of whom initially joined him in his show of protest.

It drew the ire of a certain cross-section of the country, stoked in part by President Donald Trump, who infamously wondered out loud at a political rally about how nice it would be for an NFL owner to point at a kneeling player and say: ‘Get that son of a b**ch off the field right now.’

That one action forced the NFL into a series of uncomfortable decisions, first in an attempt to simply tamp down the discord about kneeling, then later to try to get on board with Kaepernick’s cause, albeit with an unspoken hope that the protests come to a halt.

Kaepernick eventually filed a grievance against the league, claiming the teams colluded to keep him out, and the parties eventually reached an undisclosed settlement.

In November 2019, the NFL arranged a private workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta, Georgia.

But unhappy with caveats and rules the league placed on the workout, Kaepernick abruptly pulled out of the NFL-sanctioned event and arranged a different workout in another location.

Eleven teams participated but not one could (or would) find a place for the quarterback who has to this day, the sixth-best TD-to-interception ratio in NFL history.

At the NFL Players’ Association’s annual news conference last week, the subject of Kaepernick came up briefly.

The union has defended Kaepernick, fought for him in the collusion case and, in theory, is behind what he’s all about.

The union also represents players involved in the Players Coalition, which is fighting for many of the same things but is not on the same page with the quarterback.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith danced around the question of what he thought about Kaepernick specifically, choosing instead to generically laud ‘anybody who makes a decision to represent issues that are greater than themselves’.

The microphone moved to the next reporter, but before the question came, Michael Thomas, a player’s rep from the New York Giants who sided with Kaepernick in the contentious debate over the Players Coalition, stopped the momentum.

‘As a player who did take a knee with him, he had a huge impact on a lot of players, that whole movement did,’ Thomas interjected.

‘It means a lot, taking a stand for something that’s greater than us, knowing you’re going to get punished. We’ve seen how he’s been punished, and the impact was huge. And a lot of players still talk about it.’

It’s still unclear what kind of future, if any, Kaepernick will have in the NFL.