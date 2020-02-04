College student in New York in isolation and being tested for coronavirus that has killed 427

A college student in New York is being tested for the deadly coronavirus that has killed nearly 430 people.

The student, from Cornell University in Ithaca, began showing symptoms of the virus on Sunday, according to campus officials.

He or she is currently in isolation in off-campus housing, and samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Results from the test are expected to return within a week and, if confirmed, the student would be New York’s first case of the SARS-like infection,

‘Cornell is working in concert with the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) to monitor and support the health and safety of the individual and the broader community,’ Cornell officials wrote in a statement.

‘A contact investigation is underway through TCHD. Anyone who has had close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the individual will be contacted by TCHD.’

It remains unclear if the student had recently traveled to the city of Wuhan, where the virus originated, or elsewhere in mainland China.

The officials encouraged unity on campus – especially as Asian students at other schools report being treated differently in the wake of the outbreak.

‘It is understandable to feel uncertain or anxious during a public health crisis, and we need to remember to care for one another and not make assumptions about others’ perceived symptoms or any characteristics of identity,’ the statement continues.

‘This is a time for the Cornell community to support one another. Your compassion and empathy for each other makes a difference.’

According to campus newspaper, The Cornell Daily Sun, study abroad programs to China have been canceled, including one that is a graduation requirement for students in the China and Asia Pacific Studies program.

The Sun also reports that students are not allowed to travel to China for Cornell-related purposes at this time.

Faculty and staff can travel to China, but only if they receive special clearance from Cornell’s International Travel Advisory Response Team.

This is not the first time that college students have been suspected of contracting the infections.

One of the US cases is an unidentified student enrolled at Arizona State University in Tempe.

Additionally, students at Texas A&M University, Tennessee Tech University and Miami University in Ohio have also been screened, but it’s unclear if they tested positive.

The virus was recently confirmed to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan.

More than 20,500 people worldwide have been infected with the virus and 427 people have died.

As of Tuesday, 11 cases have been confirmed in the US including six in California, two in Illinois and one each in Arizona, Massachusetts and Washington.

Three people in New York City are also currently being tested for coronavirus.