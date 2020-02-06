Colombian cops seize 1,500 kilos of marijuana worth $2.6MILLION inside oil tanker truck

A man looking to make some extra cash to pay off his daughter’s expensive college tuition was busted transporting $2.6 million worth of marijuana in a highway in Colombia.

National Police agents conducting a checkpoint on a road connecting Girardot and Bogotá discovered 1,500 kilos of cannabis hidden inside an oil tanker truck last Thursday in the department of Cundinamarca.

Video of the operation recorded by the cops showed the moment one of the police officers climbed down into the nearly empty tanker and went through some of the 1,700 plastic bundles that were stacked with the drug.

The driver, along with his 40-year-old wife and his 18-year-old daughter, were all arrested. Their names were not released to the public by the police.

‘This demonstrates the cynicism of some traffickers when using their own family as a facade to circumvent the controls of the authorities,’ the Colombian National Police said in a statement.

”Seeing that he was caught, the suspect exclaimed that he was lending [his services]for the transport of this drug in order to subsidize the university studies of his daughter, who unfortunately was captured due to her parents’ irresponsible decisions.’

Authorities also confiscated a small 0.095 grams of cocaine and 0.775 grams of cocaine paste.

Officials said the drugs were destined to be delivered to Bogotá for distribution.