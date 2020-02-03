Colorado boy, 11, missing after leaving home to visit a friend’s house SIX DAYS ago 

Authorities are desperately searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for six days after leaving his Colorado home to visit a friend’s house.

Gannon Stauch of Colorado Springs, was reported missing on January 27 after leaving his home on foot between 3.15pm and 4pm, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Gannon was initially categorized as a runaway, but the status was later upgraded to a missing/endangered person’s case, ABC News reports.

Reasons for the upgrade include his age, the amount of time that has passed, the cold weather and because Gannon needs his medication.

Fifty people were searching Gannon’s neighborhood of Lorson Ranch Sunday as the FBI joined in on the case.

‘We would like to remind those who live in or around the Lorson Ranch area to be mindful of and check areas on your property a child may hide to include yards, window wells, outbuildings and culverts,’ authorities said.

A growing number of tips have been called into the sheriff’s office, with the most recent count totaling to 134.

On Friday, blue ribbons were tied around Lorson Ranch to show support for his family and let Gannon know he’s missed, according to The Gazette.

Gannon’s mother, Landen Hiott, is thankful.

‘I’m so thankful for all the outpouring of help this case has brought. My son is a very loving kid, he wouldn’t want harm on anybody at all and it’s so hard to think, ‘”Why is this happening to him?”‘ she said.

‘I have no clue. My kid deserves to come home. My kid has a purpose, my kid has a life and is important to me and is important to everybody that is standing in this room,’ she continued.

‘Bring my baby home, I’m begging you.’

More than 300 citizen volunteers and 160 volunteers from supporting military agencies have helped comb through the area.

Some of those agencies include the FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD), the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Salvation Army.

Letecia ‘Tecia’ Stauch, the boy’s stepmother, was the last person to see Gannon and says she’s received death threats after Facebook groups dedicated to finding the boy have accused her of being ‘missing.’

‘I took care of Gannon for the last two years in our home because his mother didn’t want to do it,’ she told KKTV.

‘I would never ever, ever hurt this child…these people have these conspiracy theories…I’m like, ‘Why are you saying Gannon is dead?’ He is not dead. We are going to find Gannon.’

She maintained that the entire family has been involved in the search for Gannon.

She said, ‘I’m just ready for Gannon to come home. Most importantly for him to see his family, but second, I am going to be so ecstatic when I’m able to say to people that I hope they have a really sincere apology for all these theories that have (come) out online.’

Gannon was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and sneakers. He has brown eyes, brown hair, is 90 pounds and stands around four-feet and nine inches.