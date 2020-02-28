Colorado cop fired over ‘severe misconduct’ but police chief won’t say what happened

A Colorado police chief has fired an officer citing ‘severe misconduct’ after an August 2019 incident which involved a member of the public.

Levi Huffine was identified as the dismissed cop late on Monday after pressure was placed on Aurora Police Department Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson to reveal more about the incident.

Wilson claimed she could not release further information but that Huffine’s firing was in relation to complaint made about an interaction with a member of the public.

According to FOX news, the person complained of a non-serious injury and was checked out by medical staff.

The dismissal comes as the Aurora Police Department struggles to regain trust from the public after the August 2019 death of a man after an encounter with police personnel, as well the scandal of an officer being found behind the wheel of his unmarked patrol car drunk and unresponsive while on duty in March 2019.

Huffine’s firing is not related to those two incidents, according to a spokesperson for the department.

‘From the moment I took over as Aurora’s Interim Police Chief, I promised transparency to our residents to help build back the trust within our community,’ Wilson wrote in a Aurora Police Department blog post.

‘Continuing with that promise, I wanted to let you know of my decision today to terminate one of our police officers, over what I believe to be severe misconduct. This officer’s conduct was completely out of character with the mission, ideals and expectations of the Aurora Police Department.

‘It should be noted that there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident but that neither excuses nor defends the officer’s actions,’ Wilson added.

‘Due to a pending appeals process that is given to civil service employees, I am unable to provide additional details or information about this incident until that process has been completed.

‘At such time, I will make the body worn camera footage available and address questions from our community members.’

Although the fired officer was not identified at first, he was later named as Huffine after pressure was placed on the department.

He joined the department in November 2012.

Facebook posts show that Huffine previously received at least one award from the department.

‘Upon numerous requests, the officer who was terminated is Officer Levi Huffine,’ the statement read.

‘It should be noted that this incident is not related to the critical incident involved Mr. Elijah McClain nor the case of Nate Meier,’ referring to two earlier incidents that had damaged the reputation of the Aurora Police Department in 2019 and left them under scrutiny.

In March 2019, Officer Nate Meier was found drunk and unresponsive in the driver’s side seat of an unmarked Ford Taurus patrol car stopped outside Buckley Air Force Base.

Officers were dispatched to the car to perform a wellness check and he was found in the car with the engine still running.

Last month, prosecutors revealed that they could not file charges against Meier as responding officers failed to pass along information that he was likely intoxicated.

“I don’t think it’s a cover-up, but it’s a couple blocks from it,’ said District Attorney George Brauchler.

In a further incident in August 2019, 23-year-old Elijah McClain died following a confrontation with the police in the suburban Denver area.

Aurora police received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms as he walked down a street August 24.

McClain refused to stop walking and fought back when officers tried to take him into custody, according to police.

Paramedics gave McClain a medication to calm him down, and he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. His family said he sustained a brain injury and was taken off life support in September 2019.

An attorney for his family gave notice to authorities that she plans on suing the city.

Wilson confirmed more information on Huffine’s dismissal will be released once the appeals process has concluded.

Either the police chief or the officer can appeal the dismissal. According to the Aurora Police, Huffine plans to appeal and he has 10 days from the date of his termination to file.

No criminal case has been brought against him.