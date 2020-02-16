Colorado woman hit with fine after posting video feeding deer human food

A Colorado woman is facing charges after she posted a video luring deer into her home to feed them human food.

On Monday Wildlife officials in Colorado announced they filed charges against the unidentified woman who shared a video compilation showing her doting on the wild deer and bringing them into her Evergreen home to eat food.

Violations for feeding big-game wildlife can result in a $100 fine per occasion. It’s not clear how many times she fed the deer.

‘It is selfish and unethical to feed big-game,’ Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said in a department press release.

‘You are going to end up unintentionally killing those animals and also putting yourself in harm’s way. If what you want is a pet or just to connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people.’

In the video a woman is seen feeding a deer with huge antlers some slices bread as several other deer peer curiously in the front yard.

In a second clip the deer returns, already familiar with the home, and the woman walks the animal from the front yard into the residence. She then feeds the deer an assortment of fruits and baby carrots.

In a third clip two younger deer are pictured in the home. The woman affectionately calls the deer ‘Mackenzie Fae and Sandra Fae’.

In another clip the woman feeds a deer human cereal and says she’s feeding the animal ‘to keep his back strong for the winter’.

The Wildlife Department reminded the public this week that feeding wildlife is not only a threat to humans but to the creatures themselves.

Officials said feeding a deer at one’s home causes the animals to return and clusters to congregate in the area, disrupting natural migration patterns.

Large scale repercussions include the destruction of habitats in that area, the spread of diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease, and attracting predators to the area.

‘If you are training deer to come and stay in your backyard, you are asking mountain lions to be in your neighborhood as well,’ Lamb said.

Feeding wildlife is a major issue in Evergreen, Conifer and Bailey. Wildlife officers have contacted a dozen individuals for feeding big game back in January.

The release said charges were also filed against a man in the Burland Ranchettes Subdivision of Bailey, who is accused of feeding deer in his yard.

‘Whether you believe feeding is correct or not, it is against the law,’ said Wildlife Officer Scott Murdoch.