Colorado’s health department overrules doctors to reclassify deaths as COVID-19

The Colorado Department of Public Health has reclassified three nursing home deaths as caused by coronavirus, overruling attending physicians who said they were not related to the virus.

The three deaths at Someren Glen, a senior living community in Centennial, were reclassified earlier this month, and added to four deaths at the facility that doctors said were coronavirus-related, KCNC-TV reported.

Across the country, opponents of state lockdowns have accused doctors and health officials of inflating coronavirus death statistics, while others contend that the death toll of the virus has actually been under-reported.

Tim Rogers, the facility’s executive director, told the outlet: ‘We have never seen a situation where the health department overrules a physician’s findings.’

‘However, these are unprecedented times and the health department official did not share their motivation for changing physician’s orders,’ Rogers added.

It comes as controversy mounts about alleged improper coding of deaths in the outbreak.

Sensationally, two medical doctors in California, Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, claimed in a video that has since been removed by YouTube that doctors are under pressure to add COVID-19 as a cause of death in unrelated cases.

Others point out that deaths classified as coronavirus typically require a positive test result — as opposed to flu deaths, which are estimated by surveillance of symptom prevalence and statistical models.

They say that the strict requirements for reporting coronavirus deaths mean that the number of people who died with the infection is probably being under-reported.

The Colorado case sheds additional light on the controversies surrounding how deaths are classified in the pandemic.

Rogers, the nursing home director, told the CBS affiliate that the facility had four residents die with their deaths directly tied to coronavirus, and they were listed as such on the official state health department website.

But, speaking of the three additional cases, he said in a statement: ‘Other residents have passed, but the attending physician has ruled their death as a result of other ailments for which they were receiving care for including hospice services.’

‘We were informed of their (CDPHE) intention to override some of our physician’s rulings and reclassify some resident passings we have experienced in the last few weeks,’ he said.

The state’s database of COVID-19 deaths was changed to raise the number at Someren Glen from four to seven, including the three cases that a doctor said were not related to the virus

The state says all the residents included in its count tested positive for COVID-19, though it’s not clear whether the tests were before or after death.

CDPH did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

‘The department follows the CDC’s case definition of COVID-19 cases and deaths,’ a spokesman told the local news station.

‘When a person with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 dies, their death is automatically counted as a COVID-19 death unless there is another cause that completely rules out COVID-19, such as a fatal physical injury,’ he added.

‘A pre-existing illness would not rule out COVID-19.’

Colorado has reported 14,758 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 766 deaths, with more than 320 of those deaths occurring in nursing home residents.

Nationwide, nursing homes have been ravaged by the virus, which mostly causes mild or no symptoms in younger people, but can be deadly for the elderly or those with underlying health issues.

More than 1 in 6 nursing home facilities across the country have reported outbreaks among residents or staff, according to a Washington Post analysis.

In five states – Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Georgia and New Jersey – the virus has struck a majority of nursing homes, the data shows.

In New Jersey, second only to New York in total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, health officials have reported infections at 80 percent of the state’s homes.