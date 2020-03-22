Colouring in pictures to keep your kids entertained during coronavirus isolation

Here are some colouring in snaps to keep your children entertained when they’re stuck at home. The pages are bound to come in handy during the coronavirus pandemic

The government has decided to close schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To stop the virus from spreading, the majority of kids are being kept at home for the time being.

Parents are the ones taking over the teaching – and some are also looking for ways to keep their children entertained and engaged.

Holding your own art lessons is a great way to do this.

And thankfully for us, you don’t have to be good with a paintbrush to get everyone into the creative spirit.

Steve Turner, from Deal, Kent, has kindly shared some pictures that kids can colour in.

The illustrator, who goes by the nickname Squidoodle online, has shared some amazing designs with Daily Star Online.

Many feature positive messages that can help to lift spirits during this difficult time.

One of our favourites is a scene that features pencils, footballs and school books.

It includes a thumbs up picture and the words “we’ll get through this”.

Another image encourages members of the public to use this period of social distancing to relax.

It focuses on a brain that’s filled with some of life’s nicest things.

Mugs of tea, lego blocks and flowers are among the mood-boosting items that fill the organ of thought.

And beneath the picture are the words “Be Kind To Your Mind”.

Colouring in sheets of houses, mandalas, bees and cars are among the other options provided by Squidoodle.

Each illustration is different and complex, so they’re good time-fillers and you shouldn’t get bored when you’re doing them.

While colouring in is a way to keep children entertained, it can be good for adults too.

Many find the illustrations to be calming and relaxing.

And sometimes, it’s more fun to get doodling with some pencils than to stare at another screen for hours.

So, what are you waiting for?

To use the images above, right click them and click save.

You’ll then be able to print them out from your computer.

For more of Steve ‘Squidoodle’ Turner’s artwork, follow him on Instagram.