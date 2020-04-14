‘Come on my son!’ Boris Johnson supporter calls on neighbours to clap for PM

BORIS JOHNSON supporters took to the streets on Tuesday evening to voice their encouragement to the Prime Minister as he fights coronavirus in intensive care. But one man caught the attention of the nation online.

In a video posted on Twitter, an enthusiastic supporter of Boris Johnson could be seen bashing a spoon on a pan and urging his neighbours to come out of their properties to clap for the Prime Minister while he fights coronavirus in intensive care. The man hilariously took on Labour supporters claiming the country would be “f****d” if Labour had won the last general election. He could be heard saying: “Come on Boris Johnson, you get better. Come on you b******s, get out of your doors, come on!

“Let’s clap for Boris Johnson. “That’s it! Come on Boris Johnson. Come on Boris!” He added: “P*** off you Labour b******s! “Oh sorry! Go on Boris Johnson, you’re running the country, you love us.

“Get back soon, we know you can’t make a magic wand but come on my son. “Lucky Labour are not in! We’d all be f****d! “Pull over Boris Johnson, get better soon!” Children and members of the public have been creating “get well soon” cards for Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was admitted to intensive care on Monday.

Former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson shared a hand-made card from one of his children, tweeting: “My 11-year-old has made a get well card for Boris Johnson with an origami NHS heart and summer butterfly. “We’ll post it to Downing Street when it’s safe.” MP for Macclesfield David Rutley shared a photo of a card written by a child in his constituency. He wrote on Twitter: “One of many kind messages I am getting to pass on to the Prime Minister. “Thoughts and prayers continue to be with Boris and his family – wishing him a speedy recovery.”