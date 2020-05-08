Community leader dies of COVID-19 after threatening to burn Mexican hospital if it treated patients

23 SHARES Share Tweet

A community leader died of the coronavirus a month after he and other residents marched towards a south-central Mexico hospital and threatened to set it on fire if treated COVID-19 patients.

Román Iguanero was pronounced dead Monday, a day after he had tested positive for the deadly virus that has killed more than 252,000 across the globe.

Iguanero and other concerned leaders and habitants appeared on video recorded outside Axochiapan Hospital on March 30 and intimidated the hospital staff, promising to attack the facility in the event state officials permitted the medical center to accept sickened patients.

‘I think we are giving a lot of thought to the matter,’ Iguanero then said. ‘If the doctors have already said that they do not have the capacity to care for these people, we are being responsible to tell them that if they come here we will act. But to act, not just talk. Act!’

A female resident could be heard in the background shouting, ‘we’ll burn the darn hospital and there will be no hospital.’

Héctor Barón, director of the Morelos Health Services, said in a press conference Monday that Iguanero showed up at the hospital Saturday and reported difficulties with breathing.

Morelos Health Services assistant director Mario Balbuena Basurto said Iguanero was immediately administered a test for COVID-19 and that results turned out to be positive Sunday.

The global pandemic has killed 2,271 people and sickened 24,905 others in Mexico, according to the Health Ministry stats released Tuesday.

Hugo López, assistant director for the Health Prevention and Promotion department, said that death totals could reach 6,000 in the coming weeks despite recent studies that shows the coronavirus has reached its curve in Mexico.

‘We have 2,271 people who have lost their lives. We are near the point of the epidemic curve. In the descent of the curve we can have another 2,000 or 3,000 and with it we can reach almost 6,000,’ López said Monday. ‘The forecast considered a more intense epidemic wave in different cities and in the last week, not only by direct observation, but by mathematical projections. It is noted that some cities are already on the decline side.’