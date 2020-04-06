Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide exceed 1.1M: Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen above 1.1 million, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

A total of 1,118,921 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus across the world, with a death toll of 58,937, while more than 226,000 patients have recovered, showed the tally, updated by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The United States has reported the most cases, which have surpassed 277,965. Italy, with nearly 120,000 cases, has seen over 14,600 deaths, higher than other countries.

Spain has also recorded nearly 120,000 cases and 11,198 deaths.