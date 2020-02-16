Conman father charged with sex trafficking after setting up ‘cult’ in daughter’s college apartment

A conman father who set up a cult in his daughter’s college dorm room and divided her group of friends, allegedly by sexually manipulating them, has been charged with sex trafficking among other crimes.

Lawrence Ray, 60, was charged on Tuesday with physical and psychological threats and coercion, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking and money laundering.

Authorities say he managed to extort $1million from five of the victims’ families for over a period of nearly a decade.

Of that money, $500,000 came from forcing one of the girls intro prostitution. He also instructed another of the students to drain $200,000 from their parents’ savings account, and told others to open lines of credit for him or borrow from people they knew.

When he was arrested in New Jersey on Tuesday, two of the alleged victims were in the home with him.

Ray’s his alleged crimes were laid bare in an expose in The Cut where several of the students he is said to have abused spoke about how he infiltrated their group then destroyed it.

Prosecutors on Tuesday said that The Cut’s article prompted their investigation.

In the expose, the students told how Ray forced them into a ‘self-improvement’ program which disguised the abuse after moving into their shared home in Bronxville, New York, near Sarah Lawrence College after being released from prison in 2010.

He had spent six months in prison for breaching the terms of his custody agreement with his ex-wife.

‘Ray targeted a group of college students for indoctrination and criminal exploitation.

‘Ray lived with some of the victims, first in on-campus hosing at a college in Westchester County, New York, and thereafter at locations in Manhattan, New York, Pinehurst, North Carolina and elsewhere.

‘Over the course of nearly a decade, between in or about 2010 through the present, Ray subjected the victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse,’ the indictment reads.

Not only is he accused of abusing them but also manipulating them into thinking they had done him wrong.

He told them they had damaged his property or were in debt to him then convinced them to work in forced labor or prostitution to give him all of their earnings.

The forced labor included him forcing three female victims to install an irrigation system on his property in North Carolina, the indictment alleges.

The indictment also claims he also extracted false confessions from seven of them that they had caused him harm

He extracted them, the indictment claims, ‘through tactics that included sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, threats of physical violence, physical violence, and threats of criminal legal action.’

He starved some of the girls, the indictment claims, by placing a lock on the refrigerator, while forcing them to carry out labor to ‘repay him’ for purported damages they had caused to his home in Manhattan.

Ray, the indictment claims, also ‘took and kept explicit photographs of some’ of the victims.

He is alleged to have tied one of the victims to a chair, put a plastic bag over her hair, and almost suffocated her.

Elsewhere in the indictment, prosecutors describe grabbing one person by the head and shoving it in the ground.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., head of the F.B.I.’s New York office, announced the charges and abhorred Ray.

Berman said Ray ‘ensnared’ his victims when they were teenagers then ‘preyed’ on them for nearly a decade.

He went on to describe how his conduct ‘shocks the conscience’.

‘There was no limit to the abuse his victims received,’ Sweeney said, later describing his behavior as ‘outrageous’ and saying: ‘Frankly, it makes me angry.’

Last year, Ray denied all of the allegations against him and said the kids who had turned on him had been poisoned.

The issues began in September 2010 when Ray was released from prison after six months.

He was jailed for contempt of court for disobeying a judge’s order regarding his custody agreement with his ex-wife.

He had previously been sentenced to five years of probation for his role in a securities fraud scam.

Ray moved in to the roommates’ home and at first charmed them by cooking meals and occasionally taking them out for dinner, paying for the outings with a wad of cash that he carried in a backpack.

At first, he slept on an air mattress in his daughter’s room but before long, he was sleeping in the same room as his daughter’s 19-year-old best friend – who was going through a break-up.

He soon started coaching her, claiming she ‘needed’ him,’ they said.

Gradually, he began to exert control over the group, they said.

According to some of the former roommates, Ray roped them all into what he framed to be a ‘self improvement’ program.

It soon involved them taking part in group ‘sessions’ in the living room where he would counsel them and tell them they had been brought together by their shared obsession with suicide, one recalled.

One involved them having to explain their past behavior and, at times, apologize to him for things he told them they had done to him.

It was such an effective form of brainwashing, they recalled, one male student once agreed to have Ray tie a ‘garrote’ of aluminium foil around his penis and testicles and tighten it.

He forced the man, who was confused about his sexuality, to have sex with a female in the group, in front of him on multiple occasions and once invited a friend to watch.

He convinced a different girl that she was schizophrenic, they said, and made her obsessed with the Marines.

When the gay male and the ‘schizophrenic’ girl traveled abroad, they continued to Skype Ray and have sex for him on camera, they said.

A different male student in the group had tried to kill himself once before meeting Ray but his problems worsened as a result of their contact.

Three of the women tried to kill themselves during their friendship with him.

Authorities are now appealing for anyone else who may have been abused by him to come forward.

Ray was indicted in 2000 along with 19 others for his part in the scheme and was sentenced to five years probation.

He asked Kerik, who was by then the police commissioner, for help when it became clear that he would be convicted by Kerik turned him down.

Four years later, when Kerik was nominated by George W. Bush to Secretary of Homeland Security.

Kerik withdrew after admitting that he had once hired an undocumented worker as his nanny.

Days later, Ray lashed out against him in the press. He shared stories of his impropriety and corruption.

Afterwards, Kerik’s affair with Judith Regan emerged. Years later, Kerik was convicted of tax fraud.

When the allegations against Ray emerged last year, Kerik said: ‘Larry Ray is a psychotic con man who has victimized every friend he’s ever had.

‘It’s been close to 20 years since I last heard from him, yet his reign of terror continues.’