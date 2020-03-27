Conor McGregor buying €1million of coronavirus equipment to be deployed in hospitals

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has shared his Twitter exchange with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in which he vows to pledge £920,000 to Irish hospitals for supplies

Conor McGregor has pledged €1m (£920,000) worth of medical supplies for hospitals in Leinster amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC fighter has been vocal about the spread of the virus, which has gripped the world in recent weeks.

McGregor received a Twitter message from Irish Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, who urged the Irishman to encourage social distancing.

And the 31-year-old shared his lengthy response with his followers, with the promise of donating supplies to some of the worst affected areas in his country.

“Hello Pascal. Thank you for the message. I have used my platforms multiple times since this has began,” McGregor began his reply.

“First encouraging hand wash etiquette/ not touching face plus keeping distance. Then before the weekend I urged people to stay vigilant and stay indoors.

“With the weather and a drop in cases i felt temptation would be high. Then after the rise in cases, plus our lax efforts in social distancing, with all our day spot locations packed to the brim. I went further and made the video.

“Today I am purchasing myself €1m worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date. St James. Mater, Tallaght. Beaumont. Vincent’s.

“Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!”

McGregor also called for more bodies on the street ensuring Ireland is being locked down properly.

“We need more units on the street to enforce this lockdown Pascal. It has been too lax,” he continued.

“I seen yesterday though that this has been given more of a push.

I was happy to hear and I am eager to see it in effect. Building sites should be closed. They are open for what? We can always build again after this. In every way.

“But we must put Health before Wealth. Bingo halls is not enough. You think a buulding site canteen is going to separate? Or on site while working together?”

And McGregor has this week called for the public to take the lockdown seriously as the number of cases continue to rise.

“True lockdown must begin and it must begin now,” said the Dubliner.

“Any time that we spend debating is needless time from the clock.

“I know a good fight when I see one and we have got one on our hands now.

“I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland. This needs us all. We are all in the red corner together awaiting the bell so let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves.”