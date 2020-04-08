Conor McGregor coach confirms Notorious will fight in July amid Justin Gaethje rumours

Conor McGregor is hoping to fight two more in the UFC this year.

Conor McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh has claimed ‘The Notorious’ will return to the Octagon in July. McGregor returned from a 15-month hiatus in January in the main event of UFC 246, where he locked horns with Donald Cerrone in a welterweight match-up.

McGregor’s comeback fight – his first since losing his UFC 229 grudge match with Khabib Nurmagomedov – didn’t last long, though, as he decimated ‘Cowboy’ in 40 seconds to pick up his first victory in over three years. Throughout the buildup to his clash with Cerrone, McGregor made it known that 2020 would be the year he returned to his active ways. For McGregor, returning to his old ways currently equates to his setting foot inside the cage two more times this year. In late February, it emerged that McGregor’s representatives have held talks with the UFC over a summer return to the Octagon.

The UFC’s International Fight Week card, which is scheduled to take place on July 11, is understood to be frontrunner for McGregor’s second outing of 2020. And Kavanagh has admitted his most famous student will be back in action in July. “There’s going to be a fight in three months’ time,” the SBG Ireland head coach said during an Instagram Live broadcast with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “I think you would be shocked by some of the names that come across the table. “I just kinda go at this stage, ‘Yeah, okay…you’re kickboxing who?’…at this stage there’s just so many things that come across the table.

“I just say, ‘Look, guys, that’s your world.’ Audie, Paradigm and Conor are so good at that, at planning, strategy and negotiating, that I just say, ‘Yeah, give me a date when it comes.’ “For me, I’m just focused that are booked, that are coming up. Obviously, Pedro [Carvalho] was the big one for the gym there recently that didn’t go ahead. “He had a world title shot coming up, so my concern was with that – fights that I know are coming.” The man said to be the frontrunner to face McGregor in July is former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, who has been trying to get his hands on the Irishman for nearly a year.

And according to Kavanagh, a showdown with ‘The Highlight’ is one of the fights which have been offered to McGregor. He added: “Yeah, [the Justin Gaethje fight in July] was one of the ones that was being talked about – that was right up there.” Kavanagh is a fan of the Gaethje match-up, which he believes is a stylistically intriguing one. “I think there would be some great exchanges, a lot of forward pressure from Gaethje and Conor thrives under that so in the summer or something like that. That’s what I’d love to see.

“We know Gaethje won’t take a back step and Conor will meet him in the middle, it would be fireworks.” McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy is also a fan of the Gaethje fight, telling ESPN: “There is a lot of talks about Gaethje. I mean he is an exciting fighter. “I would like to see it, I’m sure you’d like to see it and the rest of the world would like to see it. “Yeah potentially that, but to be honest, anyone. I know Conor is ready to go and everyone will be ready to go by the time July comes around.

