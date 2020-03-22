Conor McGregor gears up for second UFC fight of 2020 despite coronavirus fears

Conor McGregor returned to action in the UFC in January as he beat Donald Cerrone and the Notorious is still training despite the coronavirus pandemic

Conor McGregor is working hard, despite the coronavirus pandemic, as he prepares for his second UFC bout of the year.

McGregor returned to the Octagon in January as he beat Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds to pick up his first win in over three years.

The Irishman wants to fight three times this year with preliminary talks over a summer showdown with Justin Gaethje having already taken place.

And while that fight may be someway from coming to fruition, McGregor is making sure he’s staying fit and ready.

The Notorious uploaded video footage of himself hitting a boxing tree in his garage to his Instagram story, punching with fierce power.

The former two-division UFC champion has training bases in Dublin though that have been forced to close due to coronavirus outbreak.

On his plans for the year, McGregor said in October: “I would like to announce the return of the notorious Conor McGregor will take place on January 18 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” McGregor said.

“That is my comeback fight. It’s 12 weeks from today. I’m in prime physical condition. I have agreed the date with the [UFC].

“As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name, but for me, the game I am in and from experience, if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, the UFC would flip it. Because they’re a crafty company.

“So for me, here’s this one. Ask the UFC who the opponent is, because I do not give a f**k.

“January 18, the return of the notorious Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“That will be the beginning of my season. I will then look to compete against the winner of Nate Diaz – Jorge Masvidal for the bad motherf***er title.

“Obviously I have history with Nate Diaz, we are set to make the trilogy bout, so we will see how that goes.

“Then I will seek [a] Moscow bout and it will be against the winner of Tony Ferguson – Khabib Nurmagomedov … that is the bout we want. We want this bout in Moscow.”