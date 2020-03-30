Conor McGregor ‘has made key change’ which will lead to victory in Khabib rematch

Conor McGregor was unsuccessful in his bid to dethrone UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018

Conor McGregor has made a key change that could see him win a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That is the view of The Notorious’ teammate Artem Lobov, who reckons the Irishman would be more focussed this time around.

McGregor suffered a fourth-round submission loss at the hands of Khabib in late 2018 on a night that is remembered for all the wrong reasons.

After the bout all hell broke loose among both fighters’ camps with hefty fines and suspensions handed out afterwards.

McGregor has been calling for the rematch ever since and insists he would have the edge over his bitter rival if they locked horns again.

Lobov agrees and cited the success McGregor had in his UFC 202 rematch with Nate Diaz in August 2016 after losing their first meeting at UFC 196 as evidence to support his belief.

“I think if you look at when Conor lost to Diaz he made the necessary changes and dominated that fight with three knockdowns,” Lobov said in an interview with BJ Penn.com.

“He overcame the issues he had. You have to give the rematch to Conor.

“It won’t be an easy fight but it will be a win for him. Look at round three, Khabib wasn’t able to score any takedowns.

“Look at how good Conor did, you have never seen any fighter do that.

“There are clear reasons, now that he’s focused, with another training camp for Khabib that he will win.”

While a rematch between the pair is not off the cards it may be difficult to get both camps to agree.

McGregor clearly wants the fight but Khabib has always insisted that he is moving on to bigger and better things now.

A rematch would clearly be the biggest fight in UFC history, however, and could tick all the right boxes for everyone involved.