Conor McGregor slams ‘barbaric’ Chinese government over coronavirus crisis

Amid the coronavirus pandemic Conor McGregor has lashed out at the Chinese government after a report claimed they had sent medical equipment that was below standards to his home country of Ireland

Conor McGregor has not held back in his assessment of the Chinese government and their response to the COVID-19 pandemic virus that began in the city of Wuhan.

Irish news outlet RTE had reported that a delivery from China including protective equipment does not conform to required safety standards.

Now, in a string of comments, McGregor has lashed out at the country that they were due to be working closely together with in a bid to stop the spread as soon as possible.

He accused them of raising the prices of supplies and of “ludicrously inhumane behaviour” in a string of social media posts.

“Truly horrendous,” he wrote. “Not only are the prices being raised by these people on all our items.

“Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, screen monitors, you name it. All jacked in price.

“The batches coming in are now of no use! Ludicrously inhumane behaviour.”

He later continued on a separate post: “Take back this thank you and offer of assistance, this instant! It is barbaric what has been done here.

“All the way throughout this pandemic. Barbaric!”

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been vocal in the battle against the virus in recent weeks and sent advice out to his fans, and has even called on the military to help enforce a lockdown.

“If you do not enter the game, you cannot win it. We have now entered the game and with strict adherence to the methods we will win,” the 31-year-old said Facebook.

“We must abide by this and I pray for the health of the country that we do so. We cannot go by chance here. I urge our government to utilise our defence forces.

“Our defence forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 available Gardai [Police] but only if necessary. However, it is necessary.

“Any less than full adherence to these newly put-forth methods by any member of our society will not only be a mockery to what we are attempting to do, it would put the rest of our great nation in danger.

“You are doing your country an incredible deed by staying put.”