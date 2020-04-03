Conor McGregor slams UFC rival Khabib after ‘chickening out’ of Tony Ferguson fight

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to defend his title against Tony Ferguson this month but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has posed a number of challenges

UFC star Conor McGregor has blasted bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov as a ‘chicken’.

The Russian’s scheduled lightweight title defence against Tony Ferguson set to fall through due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Khabib and Ferguson were due to fight in New York on April 18 but the ongoing pandemic has left UFC president Dana White scrambling to save the bout.

New York is currently under lockdown and, despite White’s insistence that the two will finally meet, there has been no new location announced.

Khabib has since returned to his native Dagestan, while Ferguson remains in America and the worldwide travel restrictions mean it is unlikely that the pair will face off on the originally scheduled April date.

The UFC have yet to officially postpone the bout but it would be the fifth time that the highly anticipated matchup has fallen through.

Fellow lightweight contender McGregor had been expected to fight the winner and the Irishman has hit out rival Khabib for ‘scurrying home’ and blamed him for tanking the fight.

“The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell,” McGregor said on Twitter.

“With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the US to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk. Congrats Tony.”

Meanwhile, Khabib has claimed he could still make the fight and is simply waiting for the UFC to give him the location.

“Right now, if they give me location and I can come out from Russia and I can go to any country,” he told ESPN .

“US, Abu Dhabi, doesn’t matter. I’m going to fight, 100 per cent. Just give me location. Every day, I send Dana White a message. ‘Hey, where’s my location.’ This is not my mistake.

“Too many crazy stuff, too many questions and I don’t have answer. I understand people are upset because this fight, this is like a dream fight for fans. This is my dream fight.

“I lose money, I lose so much money. Nobody lose like I lose. Nobody. I lose so much things. I want to fight.”