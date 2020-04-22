Control April Update: Version 1.10 full patch notes revealed for PS4, Xbox, PC

A new patch has arrived for Control on PS4, Xbox One and PC – here’s what it does

Today, Remedy Entertainment has pushed out a new patch for Control – one of last year’s best story-driven games.

The new patch updates a few issues players have been having in-game since launch, and provides a selection of quality of life fixes, too.

Generally speaking, once the April update has been downloaded and applied to your game, you’ll see a few notable differences… perhaps the most appealing being Jesse finally gets her iFrames back on dodge!

There have also been a series of localisation fixes, so if you’re playing in languages besides English you may notice some tweaks to wording.

The full patch notes can be found below.

Gameplay

* Fixed the issue where the Golden Cube in the Astral Toilet is not respawned right away if Jesse throws it away

* Fixed the issue where Marshall may disappear during the final boss fight in The Foundation

* Fixed the issue where Hiss Barriers keep Jesse trapped inside the Pillar room in the Upper Warehouse

* Fixed the issue where the Hotline message from Marshall “The Foundation” collectible is not collected if the player moves past it fast enough

* Fixed the issue where Jesse was not invincible while Evading. You get those iFrames back! Please use responsibly.

* Tweaked the difficulty of the Jesse Faden Starring in Swift Platform side mission to make it easier

UI

* Fixed the issue where the Astral Constructs menu has the wrong text for the Infinite tier weapon and personal mods

General

* Various localization fixes