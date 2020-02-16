Controversial facial recognition app reveals it can access photos that are no longer online

A facial recognition company which has amassed a three-billion-strong database of social media photographs includes pictures which are private or have been deleted, its founder has revealed.

Clearview AI, which identifies people by cross-referencing their mugshot with its mammoth image archive, has sent chills up the backs of privacy campaigners since it began selling its service to police.

Relentless mining of their users’ personal photos has left internet giants such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter threatening legal action against Clearview.

And lawyers have also recoiled, slamming the software for encroachment on privacy which they fear could be weaponized by hostile foreign powers.

But the AI firm’s chief executive is relaxed about incurring the wrath of the Silicon Valley titans, and has even admitted stashing photos which have long been wiped from the internet or are behind a privacy wall.

Hoan Ton-That, 31, demonstrated the jaw-dropping matching power of his software in a recent showcase for CNN.

As part of the demonstration, the computer whizz ran a picture of the broadcaster’s producer through its database.

It easily identified her by using a spool of Instagram pictures – to which the producer expressed alarm as her account settings are private.

Recalling the ‘spooky’ experience, the reporter wrote: ‘As we scrolled through the images it had found, my producer noticed that Clearview had found pictures from her Instagram account, even though her account has been private, accessible only to her followers.

‘Ton-That explained that Clearview had probably downloaded the photos from her account before she had made it private last year.’

The extraordinary depth of the database was also laid bare in the demonstration, as the computer was also able to dredge up a local newspaper photograph of the reporter as a 15-year-old as a match to his current appearance.

Ton-That claimed to have sold his product to more than 600 American and Canadian law enforcement agencies as well as big banks for their private fraud investigations.

He boasts that detectives are lapping up the software due to its 99 per cent accuracy in profiling people.

Recent success stories include identifying a pedophile in New Jersey, which allowed police to sting the man before he met a child.

Clearview’s website says its technology has ‘helped law enforcement track down hundreds of at-large criminals, including pedophiles, terrorists and sex traffickers’.

But despite Clearview’s role in crime-fighting, its encroachment on individual privacy has left senior lawyers recoiling.

New Jersey attorney general Gurbir Grewal told CNN of the software: ‘I was deeply disturbed. I was concerned about how Clearview had amassed its database of images that it uses with its technology.’

Eric Goldman, co-director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University, told the New York Times: ‘The weaponization possibilities of this are endless.

‘Imagine a rogue law enforcement officer who wants to stalk potential romantic partners, or a foreign government using this to dig up secrets about people to blackmail them or throw them in jail.’

As disgruntled social media companies close in on Clearview, Ton-That defended his data harvesting.

He said: ‘You have to remember that this is only used for investigations after the fact. This is not a 24/7 surveillance system.

‘The way we have built our system is to only take publicly available information and index it that way.’