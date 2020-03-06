Cops are called to California Costco where mass panic broke out after it ran out of toilet paper

Sheriff’s deputies have responded to a disturbance in a southern California Costco that ran out of key items during a run on supplies fueled by coronavirus fears.

Deputies responded to the Chino Hills Costco at 10.15am on Thursday morning after receiving a report of a disturbance, a San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman told DailyMaill.com.

On the scene, deputies learned that ‘a large group of customers were upset’ that items such as toilet paper, paper towels, and bottled water were out of stock, said Public Information Officer Cindy Bachman.

The deputies determined that no crime had been committed, and there were no arrests, Bachman said. No other issues were reported at the store later on Thursday.

The Chino Hills Costco had been the scene of massive lines early Thursday morning, after California declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus, according to KTLA-TV, which first reported the disturbance.

Panicked runs on supplies have become a common sight across the country in recent days as coronavirus spreads and the death toll continues to mount.

Costco reported quarterly earnings on Thursday afternoon, saying that concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak had boosted comparable sales by about 3 percent.

Kroger Co., the nation’s biggest independent grocer with more than 2,700 stores, is placing limits on the number of certain products that customers buy as its shelves are cleared by people doing heavy stocking in preparation for any spread of the virus.

‘Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery,’ the company said on its website.

Costco in Brooklyn told customers there would be a limit to amount of water and rice they could buy Thursday. Amazon is also warning same-day grocery customers that delivery may be limited.

And Target and Walmart are scrambling to replenish shelves with basics like canned goods, toilet paper and other household essentials, but have yet to officially announce rationing.

Now, with the death toll rising across the country to 11 and with more than 200 confirmed cases, there are real fears it could deal a major blow to the country’s over 1,000 malls as they brace for a drop in foot traffic at time when many are already struggling with a slew of retail bankruptcies.

Richard A. Galanti, chief financial officer of Costco, said: ‘It’s really dependent on supply availability in areas where there’s been a run on those types of items, whether it’s paper goods, water or hand sanitizers, soaps and the like.

‘The last week and a half would be a bit unusual. We’re busy trying to get merchandise and continuing to keep things in stock and that’s been a challenge.’

An increase in testing countrywide has seen a jump in confirmed cases in Washington state, California, New York and Tennessee with its first case in the last 24 hours.

Two more cases were confirmed in New York City on Thursday, raising New York state’s total to 13. The two new cases – a woman in her 80s and man in his 40s – are unrelated to the 50-year-old Manhattan attorney who infected at least nine, including his family and a friend’s family.

The string of cases has prompted California, Washington state, Florida and Hawaii to declare statewide emergencies due to the coronavirus threat.

Shoppers have been pictured lining up with shopping carts overflowing with bundles of toilet paper, crates of bottled water and dozens of cans of tinned food.

There have been long line outside supermarkets across the country long before they open so they can be first through the doors.

Inside, photos have emerged showing supermarket shelves emptied of cleaning products and hand sanitizing gel. In Miami a Costco worker confirmed to the DailyMail.com they only get two palates a day of Clorox Disinfecting wipes per store.

Big malls like American Dream and Mall of America and mall owner Taubman Centers Inc. say they’re adding hand sanitizer stations, and they’ve also stepped up disinfecting high-touch areas like doors and handrails.

The International Council of Shopping Centers said its members are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shopping centers may have to take more extreme precautions, such as temporary closures, said Coye Nokes, a partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants’ consumer and retail practice.

The first casualty was North Star Mall in San Antonio, Texas, which closed for 24 hours this week after local health officials notified it that a patient who tested positive for the new virus visited over the weekend.

A spokeswoman at the mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties, said that the mall has been cleaned several times using products recommended by the CDC and there is a ‘low risk to the public.’

Dr Jeremy Samuel Faust, emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, said people should not be anxious about the outbreak and stop hoarding food and masks in preparations to self-isolate, in a post he penned for Slate.

He encouraged the public to focus on nursing homes and hospitals, where the old and ill reside rather than places like schools where healthy individuals are far more likely to survive.

Instead of stockpiling food, he said the public should be helping the elderly and infirm.

Sales of hand sanitizers alone were up 73 percent in the four weeks ending February 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

Most if not all pharmacies and supermarkets have been out of face masks for more than a month, with little hope of restocking anytime soon as the US faces a shortage.