Cops called on a black Air Force veteran cashing checks he won in a racial discrimination lawsuit

A Michigan bank called authorities on a black Air Force veteran who tried to deposit settlement checks worth $90,000 from a recent racial discrimination lawsuit because they thought it was fraud.

Now, Sauntore Thomas is suing TFC Bank for alleged racial discrimination and says the Livonia bank humiliated him by calling four police officers when he attempted to deposit legitimate checks.

Thomas, 44, told Detroit Free Press: ‘I didn’t deserve treatment like that when I knew that the check was not fraudulent. I’m a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force.’

‘They discriminated against me because I’m black. None of this would have happened if I were white.’

TCF Bank spokesman Tom Wennerberg said the company ‘abhors’ racism and that it had nothing to do with how the bank handled Thomas’ requests.

The incident happened on Tuesday after Thomas had reached a confidential settlement with his former employer, Enterprise Leasing Company, for a racial discrimination lawsuit on January 13.

That lawsuit, which was originally filed in May 2019, alleged that managers refused to discourage racially charged and harassing comments to employees.

While at TFC, Thomas met with assistant manager Erika Mack to open a savings account, deposit three checks worth $59,000, 27,000 and 13,000, and immediately withdraw the $13,000.

Thomas was soon informed by an employee that his checks displayed a watermark that read VOID when scanned by the bank’s systems and the assistant manager Erika Mack, who is black, said that the system was malfunctioning.

The checks would need to be ‘verified,’ ‘called in’ and Thomas needed to explain how he got the money.

At this point, Mack went into the bank location’s backroom and called the Livonia Police Department because it didn’t ‘look right.’

Wennerberg added that the assistant manager was also concerned because Thomas only had 52 cents in his bank account at the time and was requesting a new debit card because his old one no longer worked.

‘Obviously, the customer got upset at that point,’ Wennerberg said, adding that it was a ‘highly, highly unusual request.’

Ten minutes later, four authorities arrived to the bank. Thomas was detained by two offices for hours inside the bank lobby while the other officers stood guard outside.

Thomas contacted attorney Deborah Gordon, who was his lawyer for the previous lawsuit, to help explain to bank employees and officers that his money came from a civil lawsuit settlement.

‘I got on the phone with the bank. I sent them my federal court complaint, to see that it matched. I did everything,’ Gordon said, adding that she texted screenshots of the documents.

Gordon believes Thomas’ treatment was due to his race.

‘Obviously, assumptions were made the minute he walked in based on his race. It’s unbelievable that this guy got done with a race discrimination case and he’s not allowed to deposit the checks based on his case? It’s absolutely outrageous,’ she said.

‘They could have just called the bank that issued the checks, and they apparently didn’t do anything because it would have all been verified immediately.’

Lora Claypool of the Livonia Police Department’s Detective Bureau explained some of the TFC Bank’s concerns to Gordon in an email Wednesday.

‘Do you have a contact person that you were dealing with at Enterprise that would be able to confirm for me that these checks are in fact legitimate?’ Claypool wrote.

‘The problem that the bank is having is that these check(s) appear different then (the company’s) payroll checks so their computer system is telling them that they are fraud. If I can confirm that they are not fraudulent, by getting a hold of Enterprise Leasing Company then I can give that information to the bank, and we can resolve this situation.’

Gordon says officers at the scene did receive copies of the lawsuit from Gordon, but officers did not leave because ‘they wanted to make contact with Enterprise to confirm.’

Thomas was not arrested and no charges were filed.

Despite confirmation from both Thomas and his lawyer, TFC Bank still refused to deposit the money.

In response, Thomas closed his TFC account and took his money to a Chase Bank, where he said the checks cleared in his new account in just 12 hours.

Thomas said he was ‘intimidated’ during the ordeal and feared being arrested.

‘I feel very intimidated because I knew that if I would have gotten loud, they would have had me on the ground for disturbance of the peace. But I didn’t get loud. I didn’t get confrontational. I did nothing,’ he said.

‘I had a very long journey and I feel like I have to go through the same thing again. It’s frustrating, but I do know God is in control. I will be vindicated because I didn’t do anything wrong.’

With the $13,000 he withdrew, Thomas purchased a 2004 Dodge Durango after being forced to walk to work each day because he had no car.

In a statement from TFC Bank, the company apologized to Thomas for not meeting ‘his needs.’

They said: ‘We apologize for the experience Mr. Thomas had at our banker center. Local police should not have been involved.’

‘We strongly condemn racism and discrimination of any kind,” the bank said. “We take extra precautions involving large deposits and requests for cash, and in this case, we were unable to validate the checks presented by Mr. Thomas and regret we could not meet his needs.’

Wennerberg said the checks should have been accepted with the stipulation that there might be an ‘extended hold’ on the money until it could be validated.

However, Gordon and Thomas are unconvinced with TFC Bank’s response.

‘The checks have never been considered fraudulent, they are proceeds against a settlement written on a check from a large, United States corporation that I received from a major law firm,’ Gordon said.

‘No one is issuing fraudulent checks. This whole thing is insane.’