Cops chase suspects at 100mph on wrong side of road before flipping their car

Ohio Highway Patrol troopers were involved in a 100mph car chase that left an SUV flipped on the road and led to the eventual arrest of two men with several fake IDs and credit cards.

Larel Littleton, of Edinburgh, Indiana, and Kijuan Clemons, of Riverdale, Illinois, have been hit with multiple charges, including: counterfeiting, identity theft, obstructing official business, fleeing and eluding and tampering with evidence.

Troopers began chasing the two men after smelling ‘weed’ inside their Nissan Rogue SUV at a rest stop on the Ohio Turnpike late on February 9. Neither was charged with using or possessing drugs, Cleveland.com reports.

Dashcam footage shows troopers traveling upwards of 100mph as they chased the SUV through Strongsville and Brunswick. They eventually make contact with the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and flip the SUV on its side.

The chase took place along several highways as the cars sped toward Cleveland.

A spokesman for the Cleveland branch of the patrol, Sgt. Ray Santiago, said that the pursuit will be reviewed to ensure that the right protocol was followed.

Highway troopers have to take a lot into consideration before they can engage in intense car chases. Lt. Craig Cvetan explained that supervisors will monitor pursuits and take a look at the crime that resulted in the chase, along with weather conditions and the amount of traffic.

‘A supervisor must continually evaluate the pursuit based on these criteria and make the determination on whether the pursuit should continue, be terminated or whether to deploy intervention tactics,’ Cvetan added.

‘Several of these tactics were used during the second part of this incident in an effort to make this apprehension with as little risk to the public as possible’.

In the footage, the supervisor can be heard instructing the trooper to ‘terminate’ the chase before he is instructed to resume.

A trooper at the scene said that as the SUV sped on, a duffle bag could be seen being thrown out the window.

Littleton was identified as the driver of the car, according to Santiago. Clemons is believed to have thrown the bag, which contained the IDs and fake credit cards.

Littleton, 28, is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on $250,000. Clemons, 24, has been released after posting 10 per cent of his $50,000 bond.