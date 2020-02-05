Cops search four locations linked to Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance

The primary suspect in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart was detained on Wednesday as police served search warrants for four locations related to the cold case.

One of those locations was a home in a residential neighborhood in San Pedro where Paul Flores has lived since 2010, according to public records.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said Flores was detained during the service of that search warrant, The Tribune reported. He was later released.

Authorities simultaneously served a warrant at the home of Flores’ mother Susan Flores in Arroyo Grande.

Flores, who has never been arrested or charged in connection with the case, was the last known person to see Smart.

The 19-year-old disappeared as she returned to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo after attending an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.

A man believed to be Paul Flores (in blue)— released by @LASDHQ deputies, after being detained— likely in connection with disappearance of Kristin D. Smart. He was the last person to see her, when she vanished 24 years ago, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/Xv65ZsCMRu

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced the new warrants in a press release Wednesday morning.

Aerial footage from KTLA showed FBI agents and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies surrounding a home in the 900 block of West Upland Avenue in San Pedro that is believed to belong to Flores.

KNX1070 reporter Craig Fiegener shared a video of police questioning a man outside the house.

Investigators were also seen putting tape around Susan Flores’ home in San Luis Obispo County.

Another warrant was issued for a different location in San Luis Obispo County, as well as one in Washington state.

Officials said they were disclosing the development to the public ‘due to the high-profile nature of the investigation into the disappearance and whereabouts of Kristin Smart and to avoid the dissemination of misinformation’.

No details about the specific evidence sought were disclosed as the warrants are sealed by the court.

Last week the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators seized two trucks that belonged to Flores’ family.

They also revealed that 37 pieces of evidence from the early days of the investigation had been submitted for modern DNA testing.

Since 2011, investigators have recovered 140 new items of evidence, carried out 18 search warrants and conducted 91 interviews – racking up a bill of $62,000 in expenses related to the Smart case, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials explained that they took the unusual step of releasing the case update following the large number of public inquiries related to Smart’s disappearance.

The case was recently catapulted back into the public eye due to a local podcast about the mystery.

Smart’s mother also revealed last month that she had been contacted by a former FBI agent who warned her to be ready for news related to her daughter’s case.

Smart was last seen in the early hours of May 15, 1996 when she returned to her dorm after a party near the Cal Poly campus.

Flores was the last person to see her alive, according to investigators.

He told police at the time that he walked Smart back from the party but parted ways with her about a block from her dorm.

She was reported missing two days later by a friend but a search didn’t begin until days later due to a miscommunication between authorities.

During the investigation, four different search dogs trained to pick up the smell of human remains led police to Flores’ dorm room.

By the time investigators searched the room on June 5, he had moved all of his belongings out and no evidence was found there.

Smart was officially declared dead in 2002 but her body has never been found.

Various search efforts have been carried out over the years, including the excavation of three different hillside locations near the campus in 2016.

At the time, an investigator said a lead strongly suggested her remains might be buried near a large concrete letter ‘P’ that is the school’s landmark.

The search ended with no trace of Smart’s remains.

Smart’s family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Flores in 2005, but the case has remained stagnant pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

In response to the suit, Flores has denied every allegation raised against him and invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination before a grand jury and a civil deposition.

He also filed an emotional distress lawsuit against Smart’s family.