Cops solve bank robbery by following suspects footprints in the snow that led straight to a dumpster

An alleged bank robber was caught hiding in a dumpster after cops followed his footprints in the snow.

Body cam footage shows the exact moment Ohio police lifted the lid of the garbage bin to find 18-year-old Colione Coker sitting inside.

Ten minutes earlier, Coker, along with a 16-year-old accomplice are alleged to have robbed a branch of U.S. Bank in Garfield Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio.

Garfield Heights Police Chief Bob Byrne said that it was good old fashioned detective work that helped bring the suspects to justice so swiftly.

Video courtesy Fox 8 Cleveland

A witness first provided a good description of the vehicle the suspects were riding in.

After that, police only had to follow the footprints to see where the suspects went.

‘Getting that accurate information so quickly really helped our officers,’ Chief Byrne said to Fox 8.

‘In seven minutes, we had two suspects in custody, we recovered the gun, we recovered the money and the vehicle used,’ the chief Byrne said.

The chief said he is extremely proud with his officers for how things turned out.

‘Nobody was hurt, there was no property damage, and in police work, that’s a good day.’

Police ended followed the car until it stopped when one of the two suspects made a run for it.

The 16-year-old male passenger was arrested and Coker was caught a few minutes later after police followed the fresh footprints that led cops straight up to the trash bin.

His backpack containing the stolen money along with the gun used in the alleged robbery were all found nearby.

Coker pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court on Tuesday and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Coker faces felony charges, including aggravated robbery while his 16-year-old accomplice is currently at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.