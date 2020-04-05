Corbyn’s wife issues parting shot to critics – Labour better placed to fight coronavirus

JEREMY CORBYN’S wife has accused his critics of “vilifying” the Labour leader and claimed he was “attacked by his own party” during his five years in the top job.

And in a parting shot on the eve of Mr Corbyn’s departure from office, Laura Alvarez also said the NHS would have been better prepared for the coronavirus pandemic if Labour had united to win power at the 2017 and 2019 elections while the veteran left-wnger was at the helm.

Mr Corbyn leaves office tomorrow when his successor is revealed, having announced he was quitting after leading the party to its worst showing since the 1930s in last December’s election. His wife of seven years has largely steered clear of making public comments since the 70-year-old was elected Labour leader in 2015. But, in an article in the Mirror, the Mexican lawyer revealed it was difficult for her to watch from the sidelines as her husband faced criticism from both the press and the party.

She said: “It has been incredibly hard for me to watch my husband vilified and to hear his words twisted by his political opponents and some in the media. “It has been even harder to watch him be attacked by his own party. “The brutal irony is that if we had pulled together, we would have been ready to lead the country rather than suffer more austerity under the Tories.”

Ms Alvarez, a human rights lawyer, said she was proud of her husband and urged his successor “not to lose sight” of the left-wing policies promoted by the veteran MP. She argued that the NHS would have been better prepared for the Covid-19 outbreak if Mr Corbyn had been prime minister. The Government has faced criticism in recent days for the lack of personal protection equipment available to front line health staff, as well for failing to commission more testing to allow healthy self-isolating doctors and nurses to return to work.

Ms Alvarez said: “I read about the work that our amazing heroes in the NHS are doing during the coronavirus outbreak and only wish that the investment our health service needs had been offered long before now.” Her comments come as Lisa Nandy, one of the three leadership candidates, said the contest had ended “in the hardest of circumstances” after the ballot closed at noon yesterday. The last weeks of the race were largely sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all candidate events and hustings cancelled.

All three contenders have been asked to pre-record victory speeches in the event they win, with the victor having theirs released tomorrow morning when the result is revealed. Ms Nandy tweeted a video thanking her supporters for their efforts during the three-month contest. The Wigan MP said: “When this started, I said Labour must change or die. “I had no idea how many of you felt the same. “We took the moment of Labour’s worst defeat and turned it into the moment where things start to get better.”

She said supporter efforts to rebuild and reconnect with voters who had deserted the party at the last election showed the party could “win again”. Front-runner Sir Keir Starmer also tweeted at the close of the ballot, thanking his rivals, Ms Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey, for showing “positivity and unity” during the bout.

